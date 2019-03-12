11 Cystic Acne Home Remedies That Are Esthetician- and Dermatologist-Approved

Zits, pimples, blemishes, bumps—whatever you want to call them, acne breakouts are par for the course in this thing we call life. While that one stray blemish right between your brows or the stubborn chin flare-up pre-period are equally benign in the grander scheme of things, that doesn't mean acne isn't frustrating, painful, and confusing. To make matters even more complicated, not every type of pimple is alike, and not every type of pimple requires the same prescripted treatment. Case in point: cystic acne—those underground, painfully stubborn bumps with the irritating capacity to hang on (and on) for days, weeks, or even months on end. So what's so special about cystic acne? Well, according to esthetician to the stars Renée Rouleau, it won't respond to your hefty arsenal of whiteout-esque zit creams lying on the bottom of your medicine cabinet.

"Most spot treatments are meant to dry up pustular blemishes on the surface. If you use this type of product on a cyst, you'll only end up with dry, flaky skin on top while a painful bump still remains underneath," explains Rouleau. Yikes. What now? Expensive facials and treatments aside, what can we be doing at home to treat unwavering cystic acne breakouts? Well, we called in the experts (four to be exact) to help break down some of the best home remedies for cystic acne that might actually work. And while we're not promising these solutions will magically erase a bump overnight, they're quintessential antidotes in prevention, management, and healing. Keep reading to discover 11 home remedies for cystic acne approved by celebrity dermatologists and facialists.

1. At-Home Aspirin Mask

For cystic acne (those pesky, red, painful, under-the-surface bumps), both Jennifer Herrmann, MD, FAAD, and Joshua Zeichner, MD, recommend a simple at-home mask consisting of crushed aspirin and water.

"Crush up an aspirin tablet, and mix it with water to make a paste. Then, apply it directly to a cystic pimple," Zeichner explains. "Aspirin is a cousin to salicylic acid and may help calm inflammation and pain." (However, he tells us it won't nix excess oil.)

2. Try Hydrocortisone Cream

Neutrogena On-the-Spot Acne Treatment ($7)

Next up, find yourself a triple-threat product containing hydrocortisone cream, which will be easy to apply at home. "Benzoyl peroxide lowers levels of acne-causing bacteria, hydrocortisone cream reduces inflammation, and salicylic acid removes excess oil to dry out a pimple," says Zeichner. He recommends the above pick from Neutrogena and other acne-targeting options like Clean and Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment ($6) and Cortaid.