11 dead, 45 injured in weekend mass shootings

At least 11 mass shootings occurred across the United States over the weekend, killing 11 people and injuring 45 others, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The group defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed, not including the shooter. It documented shootings in ten states on Saturday and Sunday, including in major cities Detroit, Denver and Chicago.

The most deadly shooting of the weekend occurred in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, killing three and injuring four others, according to the group.

CBS Los Angeles reported that gunfire erupted in the Boyle Heights neighborhood at a warehouse party around 3:30 a.m. Rapper Money Sign Suede was performing at the party.

Two people were killed and four others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday morning at Playo’s Nightclub in Gary, Ind. Police had responded to a fatal shooting in 2017 at a club located at the same address.

Mass shootings in Denver, Colo. and Antioch, Tenn. over the weekend also each left two people dead.

In Denver, a few miles southeast of the city’s downtown area, police say two people were killed and four others suffered serious injuries during a house party early Sunday morning.

In Antioch — located southeast of Nashville — police said an exchange of gunfire believed to be connected to a birthday party at an apartment complex pool left four people shot, including two who died from their injuries.

One of the deceased was a 20-year-old male, and police have not released the identity of the second victim.

Detroit’s Fox affiliate reported that four men were shot during a bachelor party on the west side of the city early Saturday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired multiple shots from a rifle at the Airbnb rental as they drove by, according to the outlet.

Mass shootings were also reported over the weekend in Roseville, Mich.; New Orleans, La.; Austin, Texas; Chicago, Ill.; Louisville, Ky.; and Atlanta, Ga.

Gun Violence Archive has documented 267 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022, with nearly 20,000 total people killed from gun violence so far this year.

Recent high-profile mass shootings, including massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., have reignited a debate over gun-related legislation.

The House passed a set of gun control measures largely along party lines last week, but those measures are expected to fail in the Senate.

A bipartisan group of 20 senators announced on Sunday a narrower nine-point framework deal, including measures that would create federal resources to set up “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed dangerous and major investments in mental health services.

The statement announcing the framework was signed by 10 Republican senators — indicating the package has a good chance of overcoming a filibuster on the Senate floor — although the group has not yet finalized legislative text.

