11 die when truck hits power line at Hindu festival in India

This image from video shows a truck, decorated as a chariot, after an accidental electric shock in Thanjavur district, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.Eleven people died from an accidental electric shock when the truck, decorated as a temple chariot, touched an overhead power transmission wire during a Hindu festival procession in southern India, police said. (KK Productions via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ASHOK SHARMA
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eleven people were electrocuted when their truck, decorated as a temple chariot, touched an overhead power line during a Hindu festival procession in southern India on Wednesday, police said.

The New Delhi Television channel said the electrical spark also set fire to the truck, which was crowded with devotees.

The 11 people died and three others suffered burns and were hospitalized in Thanjavur, a city in Tamil Nadu state, a police officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The temple chariot procession in Thanjavur, 340 kilometers (210 miles) south of Chennai, the state capital, was organized by a local Hindu temple. Other details were not immediately available.

Thanjavur is an important center of South Indian religion, art, and architecture. The area is known for its old temples.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci Clarifies Pandemic Not Over, After Saying U.S. 'Out Of Pandemic Phase'

    “I want to clarify one thing. I probably should have said the acute component of the pandemic phase," of COVID-19, the infectious disease expert said.

  • Wayfair Way Day 2022: Everything We Know About the Major Shopping Event So Far

    Shop and save big during this 2-day event.

  • Russia's Gazprom cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

    STORY: Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday,in a major escalation of Moscow's broader tension with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.Poland and Bulgaria are the first to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Russia launched its invasion.But Poland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the country's energy supplies are secure..“Our gas storages are 76 percent full. This is a high level of filling – much higher than in most European countries. Therefore, also in this transitional period, before the Baltic gas pipeline is launched, we will be able to draw on our resources, as well as obtain gas from all possible other directions.Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" pay for gas in roubles, and has threatened to cut gas supplies if the demands are not fully met.Bulgaria, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, said the proposed new payment scheme was a breach of contract.While Poland, whose gas deal with Russia expires at the end of this year, has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.Polish Climate Minister, Anna Moskwa:"We are prepared to be completely cut off from Russian resources. Both with regard to coal – the cut was made on our initiative, we introduced an embargo on April 16. We are ready to cut off the gas completely. We are also ready to cut off Russian oil completely.”The move to cut off supplies followed sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies following what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine to disarm the country and protect it from fascists.Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for an unprovoked war to seize territory.The campaign has killed thousands, displaced millions, and reduced towns and cities to rubble.

  • Why the West is reckoning with caste bias now

    As caste discrimination gains visibility in the US, Indian-Americans grapple with their privilege.

  • Video shows 9/11 hijackers with alleged Saudi intelligence operative

    Less than two weeks after 9/11, boxes of evidence, including personal notes and video, were seized by British police from a home in Birmingham, England.

  • Justin Bieber Drops New Song ‘I Feel Funny’ & Music Video | Billboard News

    Justin Bieber is back, and he’s feeling different. He’s feeling, funny. The Canadian pop superstar returns with “I Feel Funny,” which arrived at the stroke of midnight with a lyric video helmed by Cole Bennett.

  • Iran seeks to expand its military cooperation with China

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Wednesday his government’s desire for closer cooperation with China in remarks made during a visit by the Chinese defense minister, state media reported. According to the report, Raisi told China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe that Tehran sees its ties with Beijing as strategic. Closer cooperation would serve to confront what the Iranian president described as U.S. unilateralism as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers have stalled.

  • Posts praising hardline Indian Hindu politician drinking from water pump share years-old photo

    A photo has been shared thousands of times in Facebook posts that claim it shows Indian ruling party politician Yogi Adityanath drinking from a water pump in the street. The posts praise the firebrand Hindu monk for living an apparently simple and unpretentious life despite being re-elected chief minister of India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh. However, the photo was taken in 2016, more than one year before Adityanath was first elected as chief minister."You might have seen chief ministers

  • White House Addresses Why It Hasn't Sanctioned Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week that more economic penalties could be forthcoming amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

  • Christopher Schurr Identified As Officer Who Killed Patrick Lyoya

    The cop who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during an April 4 traffic stop in Michigan has been identified as Christopher Schurr. After the release of video footage by GRPD, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he wouldn’t reveal the officer’s name unless he was charged with a crime. Earlier today, Winstrom shared the following statement:

  • Disney Adds Bollywood Epic ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ To Domestic Slate, Sets Release Date – CinemaCon

    Disney has added director-writer Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra Part One: Shiva to its domestic box office slate, giving it a September 9 release in the U.S. and Canada. The film marks the beginning of a trilogy as well as what’s billed as India’s first original cinematic universe. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy […]

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates rise further, loan demand ebbs

    It has risen 220 basis points from 12 months ago, with most of the rise since the turn of the year as financial markets have reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates more swiftly to combat high inflation. The central bank is expected to lift its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its policy meeting next week, and to decide to start cutting its portfolio of $8.5 trillion of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities - a stash of assets that had helped keep consumer borrowing costs, for mortgages in particular, low throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods

    Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is betting a shopping palace within a $1 billion Mumbai business showcase will tap into surging demand for Western luxury goods, installing his Reliance empire as a portal through which most of the biggest brands must pass. Though still small for a country of its size, India's luxury market is set to nearly double in size to nearly $5 billion within five years, Euromonitor estimates. Targeting that growth, Reliance is building a mall with dozens of outlets for powerhouse brands from Louis Vuitton to Gucci, documents reviewed by Reuters show.

  • Sri Lankan veterans protest against president who led them during war

    Missing both legs and an arm, former special forces soldier Thushara Kumara is an unlikely critic of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a wartime defence chief who became Sri Lanka's president in 2019. But the 43-year-old army pensioner is one of several dozen veterans now camping out at a protest site near the president's office in Colombo, having lost faith in a leader who stubbornly resisted calls to resign when the economy began to implode and most of his cabinet quit. "We dedicated our lives to save this country and it is extremely sad to see what has happened to it now," Kumara said, sat surrounded by old comrades, several with prosthetic limbs.

  • Trump Admits He Oversaw Pay for Executive Who Got Fishy Perks

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutIn a lawsuit’s never-before-seen testimony, Donald Trump admitted to personally overseeing the compensation of an executive whose corporate perks have been under scrutiny by the Manhattan district attorney, potentially strengthening the case against the former president and his company for tax fraud.Trump’s sworn testimony was filed in New York state court on Tuesday, as part of a lawsuit against the Trump Organization over th

  • Mum marries her cat in a bid to stop landlords forcing her to rehome the pet

    Deborah Hodge married her beloved feline India after being forced to re-home three pets by landlords.

  • This single-serving ice cream maker will be the best $25 you spend this summer

    This tiny ice cream maker couldn't be easier to use.

  • India tells its states to step up coal imports for three years -sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has urged its states to step up coal imports for the next three years to build up inventories and satisfy demand, four sources told Reuters, a move set to benefit global prices of the fuel, already running high because of war in Ukraine. The decision to boost imports underscores the severity of India's fuel crisis as coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years and electricity demand is seen rising at the fastest pace in nearly four decades. India, the world's second-largest coal importer, could drive up global demand until 2025, as Power Minister R K Singh has set a longer timeline for a federal push to increase imports that had until now been seen as a temporary measure.

  • Rahul Gandhi tells Modi that “hate in India” is spooking businesses and killing jobs

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (April 27) sought to connect the economic difficulties India is facing to a deteriorating socio-political atmosphere, allegedly encouraged by the Narendra Modi government. In a tweet referring to various problems like joblessness and the difficulty of doing business, he seemed to criticise the Modi government’s inability to control an apparent hate campaign against religious minorities. The Congress leader shared a meme showing global brands that had left India since 2017.

  • Pakistan attack: China condemns killing of tutors in Pakistan blast

    Three Chinese nationals died after a van carrying them was targeted by a female suicide bomber.