These 11 Disney World hotels are perfect for families of 5+

Walt Disney World Resort isn't just one of the most popular family vacation spots in the U.S., it's one of the most popular family vacation ideas in the whole world, period. And with four Orlando theme parks to visit, two Disney water parks, and shopping and dining options galore, the last thing a large family wants is to be cramped in a tiny hotel room. Luckily, Disney knows its stuff when it comes to hotels (and families), so many of the best hotels near Disney World were designed with large families or groups in mind.

Typically, the Disney hotels that accommodate large families have two standard beds and a smaller pull-down daybed, the latter of which is great for kids (or adults like me, since I've been known to sleep in the pull-down daybed if needed). Don’t worry about storage, either, because the beds at most Disney World hotels are raised so you can store your luggage underneath them. The bathrooms generally have plenty of cubbies and shelves for storage as well.

No matter your budget, desired theming, or proximity to the theme parks, there’s a Disney hotel room that sleeps five or more comfortably with your name on it. Here are my picks for the best Walt Disney World hotels for large families.

Best Disney World Value Resorts for Families of 5+

There are only two value resorts that sleep five or more at Disney World, and they both offer family suites that can sleep up to six adults.

1. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

If you're traveling with small kids who have just gotten into the Disney animated movies, consider one of the family suites at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. You can choose from three different themes: "Cars," "Finding Nemo," or "The Lion King." I personally love the rooms themed to The Lion King because it was one of my favorite movies growing up.

All of the themed family suites at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort have the same amenities, so it’s really just a matter of which theme you want to be immersed in. Each room has one Murphy bed that doubles as a table, one sofa bed, one queen bed, two bathrooms, and a small kitchenette. The kitchenette is a great spot to make easy breakfasts like cereal with milk, or store snacks that you can come back to your room and eat after a day in the parks.

2. Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

At Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, the family suites are themed to Mickey and his pals playing different genres of music. Around the room, you’ll find touches of that theming, but it’s not overwhelming, which I think is nice since I've likely gotten my fill of Mickey Mouse at the theme parks.

In the first room of the suites, there are two Murphy beds, which also double as a couch and table when they're put up into the wall. There’s also a small kitchenette with a full-sized refrigerator and microwave. I like bringing snacks like popcorn, toaster pastries, or pizza pockets to heat up in the microwave for a quick bite before heading back out to the parks in the evening. Each family suite at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort also has two separate bathrooms, which is nice for larger groups and multigenerational Disney family vacations where multiple people are trying to get ready at one time to head to the theme parks.

Best Disney World Moderate Resorts for Families of 5+

Disney Cabins at Fort Wilderness

Three of the moderate resorts at Disney World offer ample space for a large family without having to reserve a club-level room or a suite.

1. The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

One of my favorite hotel options at Walt Disney World is The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. Each of the cabins sleeps up to six adults, with a queen bed, sleeper sofa, and a set of bunk beds. While there’s only one bathroom in the cabin, the trade-off is a full kitchen and an outdoor grill where you can make all of your meals if you wish.

Each of The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness has a large front porch with a picnic table. This is a great option for families who don’t want to be in the parks all day every day while on vacation.

On a recent stay at the Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, my family spent three days making our own meals, enjoying nature, and having so much fun around the campgrounds that we never actually left the resort to go to a park – and we still didn't get to do everything that Fort Wilderness has to offer! One of the best things to do here is Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue, which is a dinner show with all-you-can-eat fried chicken and all of the southern fixin's.

2. Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort has become a hot spot for guests thanks in part to its direct access to the Disney Skyliner. This is the resort where all of the lines on the Disney Skyliner converge, and staying here gives you access to the main terminal, so it's easy to get to either EPCOT or Disney's Hollywood Studios (home of the Star Wars land, Galaxy's Edge).

Rooms at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort are cute and decorated with a fun Caribbean vacation theme. Guests needing the fifth sleeper will want to look for that indication on the standard, preferred, or water-view rooms. The rooms have two queen beds and a small pull-down bed with a mural of Mickey and Pluto sleeping on a beach.

I like staying here not just for the Skyliner access but because after a hectic but fun day in the parks, the calming colors of the room help to calm everyone down before bedtime.

3. Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside

At Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside, fifth sleepers can be reserved with a standard view or woods view. The spacious rooms have laminate flooring and a slight theme to The Princess and the Frog. This is most evident when you pull the bed under the TV down and reveal a picture of Louis, Ray, and the frog versions of Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen sleeping on the bayou. Kids will love sleeping on the pull-down bed because of how cute the bayou scene is.

The bathrooms in these rooms at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort - Riverside are large and come with a double vanity, plus a fun nod to Ray and Evangeline from the film as well. This is my favorite Disney resort hotel for bigger families, and I highly recommend these rooms if you plan on spending time at Disney Springs since there's direct access to the entertainment venue via complimentary boat rides.

Best Disney World Deluxe Resorts for Families of 5+

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.

Disney's deluxe resorts are generally the ones closest to the theme parks. Rooms at the deluxe resorts are typically the most expensive at Walt Disney World. There are six Disney hotels suitable for large families in this class.

1. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

One of the marquee resorts at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is absolutely enormous—as are its guest rooms. The rooms have a fun "Mary Poppins Returns" theme, where kids will love spotting Mary, Bert, and the cute penguins from the movies throughout the room.

What I love most about these rooms is the ample amount of storage from a wall that's entirely covered by closets so everyone can unpack and not have to live out of their suitcase. No matter which building your guest room is located in, the views are likely to be great with Seven Seas Lagoon, the Monorail, or Magic Kingdom all in view.

2. Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is made up of multiple buildings, though most people think of the iconic main building that the monorail travels through every few minutes. Those traveling with kids will want to book one of the main building rooms that were recently refurbished to reflect "The Incredibles." These rooms for large families have two queen beds and one day bed, comfortably sleeping five guests.

If you’re looking for a more adult atmosphere at your Disney hotel, consider booking one of the garden wings at Disney’s Contemporary Resort; these are adjacent to the main tower and have a fabulous view of Bay Lake. These rooms also have the new Incredibles theming but are a bit quieter since the monorail doesn't travel through.

3. Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

If you have a large family and want to be within walking distance of EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, consider staying at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. The nautical-themed hotel features rooms with standard, woods, or water views that can sleep up to five on two queen beds and a day bed. And if you can swing it, splurge for the water view rooms to enjoy the sunrise over the water and see the nightly EPCOT fireworks from the room’s balcony.

Disney's Yacht Club also shares one of Disney's most popular pools with its sister resort, Disney's Beach Club. Be sure to spend some time at the pool that features a sand bottom, a massive water slide, and a small lazy river.

4. Disney's Beach Club Resort

Located right next to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort is a playful seaside escape that’s reminiscent of a New England beach town. Many of the rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Resort sleep five (or even six adults if you book a deluxe room). And its epic pool, Stormalong Bay, is a big hit with families.

Like Disney’s Beach Club Resort, this Disney hotel is within walking distance of both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Disney’s BoardWalk, where guests tend to linger for shopping and dining after the theme parks close. I like staying here on weekends when I'm going to be enjoying one of EPCOT's many festivals because I can use the back entrance to the park known as the International Gateway.

5. Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Of the Crescent Lake resorts at Walt Disney World, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is a favorite among families both large and small. Not only is this the home of the iconic JellyRolls dueling piano bar, but it’s just a short walk to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The adorable resort has large rooms that feature two queen beds and one day bed for those needing a fifth sleeper. When the day bed is laid out, it does make the room feel a little small, but it's manageable for families of five once the bed is converted back into its couch form after everyone gets up for the day.

6. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is iconic for its famed dining locations, spectacular views of Magic Kingdom, and, of course, its newly refurbished guest rooms that are now themed to "Moana." Those guest rooms are adorable with plenty of island colors, a big mural on one wall that’s in the style of Maui’s tattoos, and artwork featuring Moana, Pua, and Hei Hei. Each guest room at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has two queen beds and one day bed, and plenty of storage for luggage.

One of my favorite things to do at Disney's Polynesian Village is book a theme park view room and watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks show from my balcony. If I really want to treat myself, I'll also get a Dole Whip from Pineapple Lanai to enjoy while watching Happily Ever After, the fireworks spectacular.

Guest rooms at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

Walt Disney World Villas for Large Families

For those traveling with groups larger than five, consider booking one of the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas. The villas range in size from Deluxe Studios that can sleep five to three-bedroom Grand Villas that can sleep up to 12 people.

Villas can be booked through Disney, though the rooms are quite expensive. One way to cut down on the cost of a villa is to look at booking through a DVC rental site such as DVC Rental Store or David's Vacation Club Rentals, among many others. On a recent stay at Disney's Wilderness Lodge where I stayed in the Copper Creek Villas, I was able to get a one-bedroom villa for $300 through a DVC rental versus paying almost $700 to book the room through Disney.

Villas are generally made available to book through a DVC rental site when someone with DVC points has accrued too many and is looking to sell some before the points expire or when a DVC member has booked a vacation that they can no longer take. It's often a few hundred dollars cheaper to rent a villa through a DVC rental site than booking a villa directly with Disney. Just be sure to look for verified resellers before booking.

If you're looking to book a Disney Vacation Club villa for your large family or group, you can choose villas from one of the 12 DVC hotels, including the popular Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, and Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. DVC villas book up fast, so once you know your dates and where you want to stay, be ready to act quickly if you find a deal.

The story These 11 Disney World hotels are perfect for families of 5+ first appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

