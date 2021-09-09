11 eco-friendly cleaning products you can order on Amazon

You don’t need harsh chemicals to get a good clean around the house. There are plenty of safe and effective natural cleaners out there to get the job done. And, you don’t even have to leave the house to purchase them, either. Amazon has a plethora of natural cleaners and eco-friendly cleaning tools that are Climate Pledge Friendly and sustainably sourced to help you move towards a greener lifestyle.

Here are some affordable, eco-friendly options we love.

1. Convenient wipes that disinfect

A total of 70 cloths comes included in a tube of Seventh Generation disinfecting wipes–clean to your heart's desire!

Sometimes what holds us back from cleaning is having the right products and tools. If you aren’t ready to overhaul your cleaning ethic or like the convenience of cleaning wipes, these disinfecting surface wipes from Seventh Generation are worth adding to your next order.

They kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, which we all know the importance of these days. They use thyme oil instead of harsh chemicals to disinfect, so you don’t need to wipe the surface down again before preparing food or handing toys back to your children.

Seventh Generation is also a B-Corp, which means the company meets high standards for environmental protection.

Get the Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi Surface Wipes, 6-pack for $41.22

2. Stylish, reusable kitchen dishcloths

Can you believe one dishcloth makes up for 15 rolls of paper towels? How impressive.

You’ll never want to go back to paper towels once you try these reusable cellulose dishcloths. One cloth saves 15 entire paper towel rolls.

These highly absorbent cloths are made from 70% plant cellulose and 30% cotton. Use them as paper towels or sponges; the kitchen cleaning world is your oyster.

Each cloth holds 20 times its weight in water, lasts at least 8 weeks, and can be washed up to 100 times.

Get the Eparé Reusable Swedish Dishcloths, 8 pack, for $19.95

3. A refill of plant-based dish cleaner

This dish soup is tough on grease and grime, but not on the Earth.

If you know me, you’ll notice that I’m picky about my cleaning products, especially those that come into contact with dishes. I don’t like to use harsh chemicals on surfaces where I prepare or eat food from.

Cleancult has a dish soap refill that is made with plant derived ingredients that can be poured into your existing soap dispenser, cutting down on single-use plastics. The scents are refreshing and bright, which is an added bonus.

Get the Cleancult Dish Soap Refill for $13.49

4. A concentrated solution full of plant-based cleaning power

This all-purpose cleaner is great for just about every surface.

Reduce your plastic use and save money with a concentrated cleaning solution. This all-purpose solution is great for cleaning and degreasing surfaces around the house.

Better yet, there are no artificial fragrances, colors, or preservatives in the formula. All you have to do is dilute some of the solution with water and get to cleaning. One 64-ounce bottle can make 64 gallons of cleaner.

Get the Biokleen Natural All Purpose Cleaner from Amazon for $14.99

5. A plant-powered shower cleaner that extends time between deep cleanings

According to the bottle, this genius product was manufactured in a plant that's powered by 100% renewable energy.

While we use showers to get ourselves clean, the tub itself gets dirty in the process. This Ecos Shower Cleaner with tea tree oil is not only paraben, phosphate, and phthalate free, but it’s also EPA Safer Choice certified for safety and effectiveness.

The best part is, there’s no scrubbing required; just spray after your shower and that’s it. The thoughtfully sourced ingredients will actively prevent soap scum buildup, hard water stains, mold buildup, and mildew buildup so you won’t need to deep clean as often.

Get the Ecos Shower Cleaner with Tea Tree Oil for $14.24

6. A powerful laundry detergent without risky ingredients

Harsh enough to remove to stains, gentle enough to treat your clothes with care.

Keep fabrics clean and fresh without questionable ingredients. Molly's Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder is formulated with earth-derived ingredients that pack a powerful stain-fighting punch—all without added fragrances, dyes, phosphates, formaldehyde, or petrochemicals.

Plus, it even costs less per load than other leading brands and comes in clean smelling herbal scents or scent-free options. Save money (and save the Earth) while cleaning your clothes.

Get Molly's Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder for $13.99

7. Zero waste laundry detergent sheets that are kind to the planet and your clothes

This tiny strip from Tru Earth is small, but mighty.

What if doing laundry could be simpler? It can be with Tru Earth Eco-Strips. These zero waste, hypoallergenic, plastic-free laundry sheets are compact, weighing only 3 grams. But, don’t be fooled by the small package—they come pre-measured with the same cleaning power as 40 gram of traditional powder or liquid detergent.

Just toss a strip in the wash and go. No more messes from trying to measure out the right amount of detergent or carrying your large jug of liquid detergent to the laundromat. Plus, it’s still gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

Get the Tru Earth Eco-Strips for $16.95

8. A bamboo dish brush with a handy ceramic soap dispenser

Not only is this bamboo dish brush functional, but it's also more stylish than a regular sponge.

Say goodbye to musty disposable sponges. This dish brush is made with eco-friendly bamboo and recycled plastic. This small, but mighty, brush is a scrubbing workhorse. It fits ergonomically in the palm of your hand and the spring-loaded ceramic soap dispenser creates ample suds.

When not in use, store the brush in the ceramic dispenser to keep the bristles squeaky clean. It’s cuter than a plastic sponge and will add some style to your kitchen.

Get theFull Circle Bubble Up Ceramic Soap Dispenser & Bamboo Dish Brush for $12.99

9. Plant-derived, plastic-free dishwasher tablets for naturally clean dishes

A more organic way to clean your dishes.

If you’re lucky enough to have a dishwasher in your kitchen, you know that nothing is more frustrating than dishes that come out less than squeaky clean. Fortunately, these zero-waste dishwasher tablets are packed with 75% plant- and mineral-based ingredients that provide a powerful clean.

These high performance tablets can even clean on short dishwashing cycles so you can save water and still get great results.

Get the Beyond Natural Dishwasher Tablets for $9.89

10. This water-activated disinfectant spray that works like magic

What could be cooler than a water-activated cleaning solution?

One way to build a more eco-friendly household is to solve the issue of buying a whole new plastic bottle of cleaner when you run out.

These magical refill pods by Jaws are designed to be added to a reusable spray bottle. To activate, just add water to your spray bottle and add the pod.

This all-around cleaning formula is free from harmful chemicals like bleach, and is designed for use on a multitude of surfaces from sinks to doorknobs.

Get the Jaws Disinfectant Spray for $6.79

11. A multi-surface mop with reusable pads

This microfiber floor mop from Rubbermaid is a one-stop-cleaning-shop.

Instead of throwing out disposable mop pads, try reusable ones. This mop kit from Rubbermaid comes with refillable solution bottles and reusable microfiber mop pads. Fill it up with your favorite cleaning solution and get started—no batteries required.

When the pad needs to be cleaned, just throw it in the wash. Plus, the microfiber material is gentle on scratch-sensitive surfaces.

Get the Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Mop Cleaning Kit for $44.99

