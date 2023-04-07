11 EXCLUSIVE: Former embattled Boise chief appears in line to become next Pittsburgh police chief

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the former embattled Boise, Idaho, police chief appears to be in line to become the next Pittsburgh police chief.

Target 11 EXCLUSIVE: sources say former embattled Boise Police chief Ryan Lee appears to be in line to become Pgh next police chief. Lee was resigned in Idaho after multiple complaints, including low morale #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) April 7, 2023

Ryan Lee, who spent years with the Portland, Oregon, department before becoming chief in Boise several years ago, was forced to resign after allegedly breaking a fellow officer’s neck during a tactical demonstration and after multiple complaints of low morale in the department.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh police for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 for updates as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

