11 face federal charges stemming from Warner Robins investigation

Mar. 6—MACON — Arrest warrants were executed recently and 11 individuals are facing federal charges resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.

An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

A federal indictment was unsealed this morning charging the following individuals:

—Ontarrio Veal, aka Torrie, 32, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

—Tamara Hall, 39, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Reginald Lowe, 40, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

—Milton Simmons, aka Mann, 40, of Macon, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

—Matthew Kay, 35, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of heroin;

—Donna Ussery, 30, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Victor Mendoza, aka Dino, 33, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Parsa Ervin, 44, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Marquell Gaines, 38, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and,

—Benjamin Luopa, 47, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment up to a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Initial appearances for the defendants were scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case is being investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Warner Robins Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the case.