11 face federal charges in Texas Panhandle fentanyl investigation

Nearly a dozen people face federal charges in connection with a large-scale fentanyl trafficking ring that investigators believe distributed about 90,000 pills between April and July in the Texas Panhandle.

Ten of the alleged fentanyl traffickers were arrested earlier this month in Amarillo during a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Amarillo Police Department, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Texas.

One person was already in state custody on unrelated charges.

During the bust, agents and officers seized six firearms, hundreds of fake Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and bulk US currency, the release states.

Ten alleged fentanyl traffickers were arrested in Amarillo, on federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. One additional defendant who was already in state custody has also been charged federally.

The defendants were charged in a seven-count indictment. Those charged include:

Gary Eugene Carlisle, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Robert Tucker Witt, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Rebecca Ann Schmitkons, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Julian Gabriel Apodaca, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Rachel Lynn Waddell, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl T Blue Bloomer, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl Michael David Winbigler, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Lucas Paul Blanke, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Elesaio Ben Guzman Maestas, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Katherine Valencia-Morales, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Kylie Nicole James, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

The charges carry a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

The charges stem from an Amarillo police investigation that began in July when investigators learned that Robert Tucker Witt and Rebecca Ann Schmitkons were allegedly trafficking large amounts of fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone, which are blue colored pills stamped with the number 30 and the letter M.

The two were arrested on July 27 when Amarillo police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 block of Bell Street.

In the residence, investigators found 100 fentanyl pills, three handguns and a rifle.

Witt and Schmitkons spoke with investigators at the Amarillo Police Department.

Witt reportedly estimated that he received and distributed about 90,000 fentanyl pills in Amarillo. He reportedly told investigators he did "the legwork of trafficking" and Schmitkons set up the deals.

Meanwhile, Schmitkons reportedly told investigators she and Witt distributed about 30,000 fentanyl pills, court documents state. She said she'd been using fentanyl every day for more than a year.

Investigators learned the pair had a storage unit where they stored more fentanyl pills and Witt consented to a search of the property. Investigators found another 250 pills and cash there.

“We are tireless in our fight against fentanyl traffickers in the Northern District of Texas and are doing whatever we can to stem the flow of fentanyl into the Amarillo area,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “Each person lost to fentanyl is one person too many. I encourage all parents and guardians to talk with young people about the dangers of taking any pill they get off the street, as it very possibly contains a deadly amount of fentanyl. We are all in this fight together to stop the selling and buying of this deadly drug.”

“Criminal organizations are continuing to flood communities with fentanyl at an alarming rate,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas, which covers all operations in Amarillo. “This week, DEA Amarillo worked with our area law enforcement partners to investigate those responsible for selling this poison throughout the region. We will keep going. We will not stop until all members of this criminal organization are held accountable for their actions and to make our neighborhoods safer. The potential for an individual to be harmed by illicit fentanyl is greater today than at any other time in our history, as seven out of ten fake pills contain a potential lethal amount of illicit fentanyl.”

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld states, “We are very thankful for our federal law enforcement partners that work with us on a daily basis to make our city safer. Fentanyl is sickening and killing people in Amarillo and this is unacceptable. We will continue to hold drug dealers accountable and do everything in our power to bring justice to families who are victimized by these potential murderers.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 11 face federal charges in Texas Panhandle fentanyl investigation