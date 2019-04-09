11 Food Bloggers Who Live With Chronic Illness

What you eat can be incredibly important when you live with a chronic illness. Food is fuel and can help you in ways you might not even realize. That being said, sticking to a healthy diet can be incredibly difficult when you live with a chronic illness. Cooking takes time and energy. The same goes for grocery shopping, which can be expensive, especially if you follow a specialized diet.

There is hope though. There are food bloggers out there with chronic illnesses who have figured out ways to make food work for them. Not only that, but they’ve learned to make food a more enjoyable experience rather than an out-of-reach chore.

A lot of these food bloggers say that dietary changes impacted their health in a positive way. While food can be a great way to energize and benefit your body, please understand that it’s not truly a cure.

“Unless the chronic illness is directly related to a food allergy or intolerance, such as celiac disease, there is no conclusive evidence that long-term restriction of certain food groups can heal a chronic illness,” Valery Kallen, a registered dietitian and intuitive eating coach, told The Mighty.

If you are looking to change your diet, Kallen recommends monitoring your symptoms along with your dietary changes. “It is important to pay close attention to what dietary changes actually improve your symptoms, while also not negatively impacting the bigger picture of your health and happiness, such as mental health or being able to socialize with friends,” she said.

It’s important to remember that most food bloggers are not medical professionals. “While short-term dietary changes (ie: seeing if removing dairy for a week alleviates symptoms) are relatively safe, any significant, long-term dietary changes should be monitored by a medical professional to prevent the risk of malnutrition,” Kallen added.

If you have food sensitivities or are looking for a dose of inspiration, food blogs can be a great resource. Here are 11 food bloggers living with chronic illness, who share recipes based on their dietary needs.

1. Amie Valpone of The Healthy Apple

Amie Valpone The Healthy Apple More

via The Healthy Apple’s Facebook page

Amie Valpone was climbing the corporate ladder at some of the world’s most well-known businesses, including Vogue and the NBA, when she had to stop everything she was doing to focus on her health. After going on disability, her worries were less about her career and more about working on her health.

Valpone spent 10 years of her life struggling with various health issues including Lyme disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), fatty liver disease and others.

“When I was in the hospital and given 24 hours to live with c-diff colitis, I remember looking at the morphine dripping into my arm as I laid there half alive, and I promised myself that if I survived, I’d dedicate the rest of my life to inspiring others to get to the root cause of their health issues and help them realize they are not ‘crazy’ and their symptoms are not in their head,” she says on her blog.

Valpone is also the author of “Eating Clean: The 21-Day Plan to Detox, Fight Inflammation and Reset Your Body.”

Try this roasted eggplant “toasts” with white bean sauce recipe from The Healthy Apple.