11 Fort Bliss soldiers sick, 2 in ICU, after ingesting what they thought was an 'alcoholic beverage' during field training

EL PASO, Texas — Fort Bliss officials said 11 soldiers were injured – including two who remained hospitalized Friday in intensive care – after ingesting an unknown substance Thursday during a field training exercise.

“Initial reports indicate soldiers consumed the substance thinking they were drinking an alcoholic beverage," Lt. Col. Allie Payne, public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said at a news conference Friday.

“Army personnel are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages while on duty when involved in a training environment.”

Payne said all 11 soldiers are assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

She said the incident occurred on the final day of a 10-day field training exercise at Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range Complex.

"Initial laboratory assessments indicate the soldiers are experiencing ethylene glycol poisoning," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Ethylene glycol is a useful industrial compound found in many consumer products, including automotive antifreeze, hydraulic brake fluids, some stamp pad inks, ballpoint pens, solvents, paints, plastics, films, and cosmetics; it also is used as a pharmaceutical vehicle. Ethylene glycol has a sweet taste and is often accidentally or intentionally ingested."

Payne said, "Soon after symptoms began presenting, those affected soldiers arrived to the William Beaumont Army Medical center between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 28."

The hospital provided antidote treatment within the first 24 hours, Payne said.

"As of this update, all injured personnel remain at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center. As of this update, two remain seriously ill and admitted to the ICU," she said. "Those two were previously admitted in critical condition and have notable improvement.”

She added the circumstances of how the soldiers ingested the substance are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

"Our primary concern remains the well-being of our soldiers, our families and the unit," Payne said. "Our teammates are receiving the best medical resources available.”

She added “unit and installation chaplains are also attending to those in need at this time.”

William Beaumont Army Medical Center Deputy Commander for Medical Services Shawna Scully said several of the soldiers might be released Friday night.

The soldiers have shown “significant improvement,” including one who no longer needed ventilator support, Sully said.

After drinking the substance, one soldier later fell ill and arrived at the medical center with symptoms of poisoning, Scully said. Shortly afterward, a second soldier arrived at the medical center with the same symptoms.

“At that point, military medical leadership requested that all members of that unit be brought in for assessment,” Scully said.

The soldiers became ill "after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels," according to a press release.

The injured personnel include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members, the release said.

