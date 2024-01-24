11 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: Games and puzzles, live music and food
This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.
Friday, Jan. 26
Location: Middle James Brewing, 400 N Polk St B, Pineville, NC 28134
Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Australia Day at Middle James Brewing with live music, its Australia Day IPA beer release and Australian food such as an Aussie Burger, Fairy Bread and a vegemite tasting station.
Location: Matthews Presbyterian Church, 207 W John St, Matthews, NC 28105
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, but donations are appreciated.
Listen to the NC Baroque Orchestra at Matthews Presbyterian Church for a concert dedicated to “Splendid Music from the Time of King George III and Queen Charlotte.” Attendees can expect works from Mozart, Handel and more.
GO DEEPER: Was Queen Charlotte Black? How ‘Bridgerton’ restarted buzz about her ancestry.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Location: Resident Culture Brewing Plaza Midwood, 2101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Time: 12-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Join Resident Culture Brewing Plaza Midwood for its monthly swap, where this month’s theme falls in your favorite hobby. Expect to meet new people and see what other hobbies can become your new favorite thing. All you have to do is bring your current hobby items, like jewelry, puzzles and more, and swap them with other hobbyists.
Pinhouse Pig Pickin’: BBQ Sandwiches
Location: Pinhouse, 2306 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Time: 12 p.m.
Cost: $1.27
Enjoy a $1.27 pulled pork sandwich, 50% off of high-allocated bourbon and $7 Tito’s vodka at Pinhouse. All proceeds from this Pig Pickin’ Party goes to bringing awareness for kidney disease and helping the taphouse marketing director’s dad find a kidney.
Sunday, Jan. 28
Location: Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Time: 5 p.m. doors open; show starts at 6 p.m.
Cost: $8 for musicians with code CLTfam or $10 in advance; $12 at the door
Enjoy an ongoing live music series at Petra’s, where you can listen to diverse songwriters and musicians in a collaborative performance. Hosted by Time Sawyer’s Sam Tayloe, this event includes local Charlotte and North Carolina musicians. plus touring bands and artists.
Location: FeedNC, 2456 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117
Time: Order before Thursday, Feb. 8
Cost: Prices range from $100 for a four-person party pack to $400 for a gathering of 16
Order appetizers, entrees and a dessert for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 from FeedNC. Proceeds benefit the culinary program, which provides meals and groceries to people in need while teaching students to prepare meals as they prepare for jobs in the food and beverage industry.
Monday, Jan. 29
Location: Lore Brewing, 1218 Rosemont Dr Suite 100, Indian Land, SC 29707
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Have a fun game night with your friends or family at Lore Brewing, where you can find classic board games and more. Every Monday night, you can find new games to play or bring your favorite ones to the taproom.
Location: Depot Shopping Center, 111 Matthews Station St., Matthews, NC 28105
Time: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Cost: Varies
It’s opening day for Moo & Brew Matthews, downtown in the former Moe’s BBQ space. The restaurant will have 32 beers on tap, along with favorite burgers such as the Farmer’s Daughter ($12), topped with farm egg, bacon, cheddar and M&B sauce; and The Hot Chick, a fried Buffalo chicken sandwich with pepperjack cheese and bacon.
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Location: On Tap Crafty Brews, 188 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Head on over to On Tap Crafty Brews for Thinkin’ and Drinkin’ Trivia, where it’ll be diving deep into questions on the classic film “Dirty Dancing.” Bring your thinking skills, purchase a drink from the taproom and see if you’ve got what it takes to win first place.
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Location: UNC Charlotte: The Dubois Center, 320 E 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Time: 6:30- 8 p.m.
Cost: Free registration
The Office of International Programs at UNC Charlotte coordinates a local community lecture series annually. This time, the lecture is on “Pandemic Registration,” an article by Claudia Reynolds that outlines the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, better known as COVID. She will also review the history and future roles of the government in pandemic preparedness.
Thursday, Feb. 1
Location: Old Armor Beer Company, 211 West Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free entry
If you’re looking to listen to some tunes, head over to Old Armor Beer Company to hear the Uptown Dueling Pianos. Come out and sing or listen while you enjoy a delicious beer from the taproom.
