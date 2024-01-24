11 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: Games and puzzles, live music and food

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.

Friday, Jan. 26

Australia Day Celebration

Location: Middle James Brewing, 400 N Polk St B, Pineville, NC 28134

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Australia Day at Middle James Brewing with live music, its Australia Day IPA beer release and Australian food such as an Aussie Burger, Fairy Bread and a vegemite tasting station.

NC Baroque Orchestra

Location: Matthews Presbyterian Church, 207 W John St, Matthews, NC 28105

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, but donations are appreciated.

Listen to the NC Baroque Orchestra at Matthews Presbyterian Church for a concert dedicated to “Splendid Music from the Time of King George III and Queen Charlotte.” Attendees can expect works from Mozart, Handel and more.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Hobby Swap

Location: Resident Culture Brewing Plaza Midwood, 2101 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Resident Culture Brewing Plaza Midwood for its monthly swap, where this month’s theme falls in your favorite hobby. Expect to meet new people and see what other hobbies can become your new favorite thing. All you have to do is bring your current hobby items, like jewelry, puzzles and more, and swap them with other hobbyists.

Pinhouse Pig Pickin’: BBQ Sandwiches

Location: Pinhouse, 2306 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 12 p.m.

Cost: $1.27

Enjoy a $1.27 pulled pork sandwich, 50% off of high-allocated bourbon and $7 Tito’s vodka at Pinhouse. All proceeds from this Pig Pickin’ Party goes to bringing awareness for kidney disease and helping the taphouse marketing director’s dad find a kidney.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Sam on Someday

Location: Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 5 p.m. doors open; show starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: $8 for musicians with code CLTfam or $10 in advance; $12 at the door

Enjoy an ongoing live music series at Petra’s, where you can listen to diverse songwriters and musicians in a collaborative performance. Hosted by Time Sawyer’s Sam Tayloe, this event includes local Charlotte and North Carolina musicians. plus touring bands and artists.

Petra’s at 1919 Commonwealth Ave. in Charlotte is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination in addition to a valid ID at all shows and events.

Order Super Bowl food

Location: FeedNC, 2456 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117

Time: Order before Thursday, Feb. 8

Cost: Prices range from $100 for a four-person party pack to $400 for a gathering of 16

Order appetizers, entrees and a dessert for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 from FeedNC. Proceeds benefit the culinary program, which provides meals and groceries to people in need while teaching students to prepare meals as they prepare for jobs in the food and beverage industry.

FeedNC, formerly known the Mooresville Soup Kitchen relies 100% on community donations to provide breakfast, lunch and groceries to people in need each week day.

Monday, Jan. 29

Game Night

Location: Lore Brewing, 1218 Rosemont Dr Suite 100, Indian Land, SC 29707

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Have a fun game night with your friends or family at Lore Brewing, where you can find classic board games and more. Every Monday night, you can find new games to play or bring your favorite ones to the taproom.

The bar at Lore Brewing Company.

Moo & Brew Matthews

Location: Depot Shopping Center, 111 Matthews Station St., Matthews, NC 28105

Time: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Cost: Varies

It’s opening day for Moo & Brew Matthews, downtown in the former Moe’s BBQ space. The restaurant will have 32 beers on tap, along with favorite burgers such as the Farmer’s Daughter ($12), topped with farm egg, bacon, cheddar and M&B sauce; and The Hot Chick, a fried Buffalo chicken sandwich with pepperjack cheese and bacon.

Moo & Brew’s burgers and beer are on their way to downtown Matthews after extensive renovation work to its Depot Shopping Center building.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Thinkin’ and Drinkin’ Trivia

Location: On Tap Crafty Brews, 188 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Head on over to On Tap Crafty Brews for Thinkin’ and Drinkin’ Trivia, where it’ll be diving deep into questions on the classic film “Dirty Dancing.” Bring your thinking skills, purchase a drink from the taproom and see if you’ve got what it takes to win first place.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Great Decisions Lecture

Location: UNC Charlotte: The Dubois Center, 320 E 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 6:30- 8 p.m.

Cost: Free registration

The Office of International Programs at UNC Charlotte coordinates a local community lecture series annually. This time, the lecture is on “Pandemic Registration,” an article by Claudia Reynolds that outlines the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, better known as COVID. She will also review the history and future roles of the government in pandemic preparedness.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Uptown Dueling Pianos

Location: Old Armor Beer Company, 211 West Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

If you’re looking to listen to some tunes, head over to Old Armor Beer Company to hear the Uptown Dueling Pianos. Come out and sing or listen while you enjoy a delicious beer from the taproom.

