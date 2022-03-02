11 Funny Easter Memes for Parents

Girl%20Eating%20Easter%20Candy.jpg

Some children treat Easter egg hunts like the Olympics. Others manage to get dye in their hair. And even more develop tummy aches from sneaking too many chocolate bunnies. No matter your family's situation, one thing's for sure: Easter can be stressful for parents of little ones.

We've rounded up 11 relatable and funny Easter memes to help get you through the springtime holiday. They're guaranteed to make you chuckle after the fake grass is cleaned up and the rabbit-ear headbands come off!

1. Bedtime Won't Be Easy

One fun part about Easter is how your kids spend the entire day getting jacked up on candy and then you remember it's a school night. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 28, 2016

2. Not Your Favorite Activity

3. They're Only Interested When It Involves Candy

4. No Going Back to Fruits and Vegetables

5. How Long Should We Wait?

6. Celebrating Easter With Tweens and Teens

7. The Easter Brunch Struggle Is Real

Shoutout to all the parents who wrestled their screaming toddlers into Brunch clothes this #Easter. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) March 27, 2016

8. It's Called Balance

9. Missing Candy Pieces, Explained

10. Maybe Now They'll Clean Their Rooms

11. Step One: Locate the Baskets