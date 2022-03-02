11 Funny Easter Memes for Parents
Some children treat Easter egg hunts like the Olympics. Others manage to get dye in their hair. And even more develop tummy aches from sneaking too many chocolate bunnies. No matter your family's situation, one thing's for sure: Easter can be stressful for parents of little ones.
We've rounded up 11 relatable and funny Easter memes to help get you through the springtime holiday. They're guaranteed to make you chuckle after the fake grass is cleaned up and the rabbit-ear headbands come off!
1. Bedtime Won't Be Easy
One fun part about Easter is how your kids spend the entire day getting jacked up on candy and then you remember it's a school night.
— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 28, 2016
2. Not Your Favorite Activity
It's not my favorite thing to do.#easter #kids #parenting #meme pic.twitter.com/Bnq2sL14U8
— Amber Myers (@WhisperAmber) March 22, 2018
3. They're Only Interested When It Involves Candy
4. No Going Back to Fruits and Vegetables
5. How Long Should We Wait?
6. Celebrating Easter With Tweens and Teens
7. The Easter Brunch Struggle Is Real
Shoutout to all the parents who wrestled their screaming toddlers into Brunch clothes this #Easter.
— Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) March 27, 2016