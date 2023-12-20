11 Hallmark military Christmas movies to keep your spirits bright

If you've seen one Hallmark Christmas movie, you've seen them all, and yet somehow, we just can't get enough (sidenote: other love stories we can't get enough of? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ). There are a few essential elements of these riveting flicks. A wealthy and entitled heir or heiress undercover or with amnesia, who, given the right circumstances (love), can be a productive member of society. A widow with children, alone for the holidays, longing for love. A beautiful, snow-riddled location, with a storm rendering the roads inoperable. You know the drill. But every once in awhile, Hallmark throws in the tiny plot variation we need: a soldier.

a US soldier in uniform as part of a Hallmark movie

Here are 11 Hallmark military Christmas movies to keep you warm this holiday season:

Christmas Homecoming, 2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHcEiz9hXkU

Official synopsis: "A military widow rents an apartment to an Army Captain recovering from an injury in battle. As they team up to save the town's military museum with a Christmas fundraising event, these two "wounded birds" find themselves falling in love—and being healed by the magic of Christmas."

A Veteran's Christmas, 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_r_2_VeNY6Y

Official synopsis: "Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it's repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn't over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town's Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever."

Write Before Christmas, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfNtogYfUmA

Official synopsis: "Jessica sends Christmas cards to those special to her—the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging popstar, the teacher that inspired her, and her friend who always tells the truth."

The Christmas Card, 2006

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZoW8y_bF20

Official synopsis: "A soldier serving in Afghanistan is deeply touched by an anonymous Christmas card sent by a woman in California. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he returns to the United States on a romantic mission to find the woman who wrote the card."

USS Christmas, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mq_uUCP7Lew

Official synopsis: "Maddie, a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmas time where she meets a handsome naval officer and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship's archive room."

Holiday for Heroes, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHO8hnCqWKs

Official synopsis: "Audrey and First Sergeant Matt have been writing each other since last Christmas, when her brother Devin shared some fresh roasted coffee from the care package she'd sent. When Matt unexpectedly shows up in her small-town coffee shop, Audrey is delighted to see him. Soon, Matt helps Audrey with the annual Holiday for Heroes event, which honors local service members. As they work to save this important event from being cancelled, will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey's love beyond their letters?"

The Christmas Note, 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J355FUY6OWQ

Official synopsis: "Having just moved back to her hometown with her young son but without her serviceman husband, Gretchen Daniels finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. She discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa, which makes her an ally in a quest to find the neighbor's sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they're no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives."

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZF_f04hCZQ

Official synopsis: "When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need."

A Homecoming for the Holidays, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSiTBlme9-k

Official synopsis: "Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and brother Ryan's fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town. Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town."

Operation Christmas, 2016

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvt3OhUA6yw

Official synopsis: "As her new romance blossoms, a single mother is dismayed when her boyfriend, a military sergeant, is deployed right before Christmas. Determined to not let it ruin the holidays for her and her children they decide to give back to the struggling military families on his base and, as their efforts go viral, they are rewarded in ways they never imagined."

Home for Christmas Day, 2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n492aq7pL3E

Official synopsis: "When a young woman falls in love and develops a long-distance relationship with a soldier in active duty, her protective mother tries her best to steer her daughter away from heartache. Little do they know they are about to learn important lessons of the heart and that taking chances can make this Christmas one they will cherish forever."