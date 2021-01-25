11 hidden meanings behind the personal touches in President Biden's Oval Office you may have missed

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Biden Office Thumb 2
President Joe Biden has made some significant style changes in the Oval Office. Evan Vucci/AP

  • Every incoming president gets to redecorate the Oval Office, and Biden has added his own touches.

  • Portraits of rivals Jefferson and Hamilton hung in close proximity signal Biden's hope for bipartisanship.

  • A photo of his late son Beau is watching over him.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Every incoming president gets to redecorate the Oval Office to their taste, but few have packed in as many personal touches and as much symbolism as President Joe Biden.

"It was important for President Biden to walk into an Oval that looked like America and started to show the landscape of who he is going to be as president," Ashley Williams, deputy director of Oval Office Operations, told The Washington Post.

Keep scrolling for the hidden meanings behind some of President Biden's décor choices.

A moon rock sitting on a bookshelf and a portrait of Benjamin Franklin put his love of science on prominent display.

moon rock
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission sits on a bookshelf. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Between a lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission sitting on a bookshelf and a portrait of Benjamin Franklin, President Joe Biden is not only making clear that he will follow science, but reminding people of America's ambition and perseverance, according to the Post.

Read more: Apollo 17 astronauts returned to earth 47 years ago today. These photos tell the story of the last manned lunar landing.

A table covered in family photos shows just how much family means to him.

family_pics
A sculpted bust of Cesar Chavez oversees a collection of personal framed photos. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A table behind Biden's desk features a huge array of family photos, most notably at least one of his late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Before Beau's death, then-Vice President Biden said he had plans of running for the presidency in 2016. He chose not to run because he felt that he didn't have the emotional capacity after his son's passing.

Read more: Joe Biden said his late son Beau 'should be the one running for president' in an emotional tribute on 'Morning Joe'

A framed photograph of himself with the pope reminds us of his faith.

pope and biden
A photo of President Biden and the pope. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A picture of Biden and the pope is prominently displayed behind his desk, reminding us of his Catholic faith. He's only the second Catholic US president, as most have been other Christian denominations.

The dark blue rug may be a nod to his 47 years of serving as a democrat.

joe biden oval office
The dark blue rug was last seen in the Oval Office during the Clinton administration. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden replaced former President Donald Trump's cream-colored rug with a deep royal blue one, possibly reminding us of the color most associated with the democratic party, according to House Beautiful.

The gold-colored drapes could signal his reliability.

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
The gold curtains were used by both the Clinton and the Trump administration. Evan Vucci/AP

Biden kept Trump's gold drapes, which had previously hung in former President Bill Clinton's Oval Office, according to the Post.

While the color gold is usually associated with wealth and success, it can also symbolize following rules and respecting authority, and being loyal, dependable, stable, and caring, according to Color Psychology.

Portraits of political rivals Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton demonstrate his hope for bipartisan collaboration.

jefferson hamilton paintings
Portraits of Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton, who enjoyed a well-documented rivalry, were purposely hung next to each other. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Biden spoke a lot about bipartisanship and unity at his inauguration, and two paintings in his office exemplify this.

The portraits of political rivals Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton that hang in close proximity to one another in the Oval Office is no coincidence. Biden's office told the Post that they were "hallmarks of how differences of opinion, expressed within the guardrails of the Republic, are essential to democracy."

Read more: Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren all wore purple for Inauguration Day, likely as a sign of bipartisanship

His removal of military flags may signal a new era for those serving.

GettyImages 1230701766
President Biden sits in front of an American flag and a presidential seal flag. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump put a lot of focus on the military during his term, despite an ultimately strained relationship, and Biden's removal of said flags, and replacement with an American flag and a presidential seal flag, could signal a new beginning.

"I will be a commander in chief who always lives up to our most sacred obligation to protect our men and women in uniform and honors the sacrifice they and their families make," Biden wrote in an official campaign statement.

One of the first executive orders he signed upon taking office was one repealing the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military, which Trump had previously installed.

Busts and portraits of innovators and activists might show he's looking to adopt more progressive policies.

joe biden oval office
A sculpted bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. flanks the fireplace, alongside one of Robert F. Kennedy. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Busts and portraits of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt, and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez dot the office, setting the tone for a progressive presidency.

"Placing a bust of my father in the Oval Office symbolizes the hopeful new day that is dawning for our nation," said Paul F. Chavez, Chavez's son and president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, in a press release.

A horse-and-rider sculpture by an Apache sculptor could demonstrate his commitment to diversity.

horse and rider statue
A horse-and-rider sculpture created by Santa Fe sculptor Allan Houser sits on a bookcase. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A horse-and-rider sculpture created by Santa Fe sculptor Allan Houser of the Chiricahua Apache tribe also sits on a bookcase.

It belonged to the late Senator Daniel K. Inouye, who was the first Japanese American elected to both houses of Congress. This could signify Biden's commitment to diversity: he's put together one of the most diverse Cabinets in American history, having aimed to "build an administration that looks like America."

A box of pens could indicate a return to more traditional politics.

Box of U.S. President Biden pens is seen at the White House in Washington A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature of U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on display at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.
A box of pens featuring President Biden's signature sits on his desk. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump loved signing executive orders with thick black markers, celebrity autograph style, but Biden's collection of traditional pens, featuring his signature in gold, could signal a return to more traditional policy-making.

Forget Trump's Diet Coke button - ever-present cups and saucers show that Biden is a coffee drinker.

coffee cup
Former President Trump's Diet Coke button has been removed. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Trump's Diet Coke button, which would summon a glass of the sugary soft drink when pushed, was infamous. However, it was swiftly replaced with a cup and saucer, demonstrating Biden's affinity for coffee over soda.

Read more: Biden appears to have removed the button Trump used to order Diet Cokes from the Oval Office desk

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico.The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed."In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing.More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Trump must be prosecuted Surging global ice melt suggests sea level rise predictions are far too conservative

  • Biden's latest executive order will require the federal government to "buy American"

    President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services. Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What they're saying: "President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the White House said in a fact sheet.The big picture: Biden’s action kick offs another week in which the president will seek to undo many Trump policies with executive actions, while signaling the direction that he wants to take the country. * Biden will also reaffirm his support for the Jones Act, which requires maritime shipments between American ports to be carried on U.S. vessels. * Last week, Biden signed an order to attempt to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors and workers to $15 an hour.The bottom line: Former President Trump also attempted to force the federal government to rely on U.S. manufacturers for procurement with "buy American" provisions. * But supply chains — with some parts and components made outside of the U.S. — require long and complicated efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control. The entry of highly contagious variants of the virus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the world's highest rates of infections. It also has threatened to undercut Israel's highly successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him."Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do."> No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly."The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out."> "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. > "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies Trump must be prosecuted

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • EU locks horns with AstraZeneca on vaccine deliveries amid 'supply shock'

    AstraZeneca is not doing enough to try to resolve a dispute over delayed COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, the bloc's top health official said on Monday, as news emerged the drugmaker is also facing supply problems elsewhere. In a sign of the EU's frustration - after Pfizer also announced a temporary slowdown in vaccine supplies earlier in January - EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides proposed forcing drugmakers to register in advance their COVID-19 vaccine exports, so the bloc can keep track of what they are doing. AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday it could not meet agreed supply targets up to the end of March.

  • 9 Houston officers charged, including 1 with murder, in probe of deadly 2019 raid

    The eight other current and former police officers were indicted in what authorities described as a long-term scheme to steal overtime money.

  • Ex-VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he misdiagnosed. Robert Morris Levy, 54, of Fayetteville was sentenced Friday in federal court. Prosecutors said Levy diagnosed a patient with lymphoma when the patient actually had a small-cell carcinoma.

  • Israel expands vaccination drive to include 16 to 18-year-olds in bid to save exams

    Israel will ban passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday for a week as it seeks to stop the spread of new coronavirus variants. "Other than rare exceptions, we are closing the sky hermetically to prevent the entry of the virus variants and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign," said Benjamin Netanuahu, the Israeli prime minister. It came as a study in Israel reported a 60 per cent drop in over-60s being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks after being vaccinated, in the latest sign that the jabs are effective. According to Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, there was a significant decrease in hospitalisations from day 23 onwards, which was two days after patients received their second jab. Also on Sunday, Israel expanded its rapid vaccination drive to include 16-18 year-olds in an effort to get them back in schools to take their winter examinations. The winter matriculation certificate is a significant part of university and military admissions. At least one dose has been administered to around a quarter of Israel’s 9 million-strong population. The vaccine is generally available to over 40s or, with parental permission, those aged between 16 and 18. Israel struck a deal with Pfizer at the beginning of January that allowed them to expedite delivery of the vaccine, in return for sharing extensive data on their vaccination campaign with the rest of the world. Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli health minister, told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the data from their vaccination programme suggests a first dose offered around 30 per cent protection from coronavirus.

  • Woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse extradited to Australia

    Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her former students in Australia, capping a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments and antagonized Australia's Jewish community.

  • DC Guard Chief 'Deeply Troubled' After Nearly 200 Troops Test Positive for COVID-19

    All Guard members who test positive are quarantined and won't return to their home states until they're fully recovered.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani faces $1.3 billion lawsuit over 'big lie' election fraud claims

    A U.S. voting machine company filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation in what it called his "big lie" campaign about widespread fraud in the presidential election, court documents on Monday showed. The Denver-based company, Dominion Voting Systems Inc, filed an earlier lawsuit against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, whom the company also accused of spreading false conspiracy theories about the election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. A senior Dominion employee, Eric Coomer, also filed a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign, saying he had been driven into hiding because of death threats from Trump supporters.

  • Ted Cruz's 'Pittsburgh over Paris' campaign shows us just how dumb the Biden years are going to be

    Barely any time has passed since President Biden's inauguration, and Republicans have already returned to their bag of shenanigans.

  • Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

    Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city's mayor called a “devastating act of violence.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect in Sunday's killings was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile." As officers were investigating, police received information about 4:40 a.m. that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

  • Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda

    Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former U.S. president and seek to further his administration's agenda. "The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism," a statement said. The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • As filibuster clash paralyzes Senate, Democratic frustration over how to proceed grows

    The fate of top Democratic priorities like $1,400 checks and immigration overhaul could hang in the balance.

  • Nicola Sturgeon's husband 'should be investigated for possible perjury', Scottish Labour claims

    Nicola Sturgeon's husband should be investigated for possible perjury over sworn evidence he gave to the Alex Salmond inquiry, the interim Scottish Labour leader has said. Peter Murrell, who is also the SNP’s chief executive, is facing questions over the existence of messages to other party officials related to the criminal probe that Mr Salmond faced. When he gave evidence to the Holyrood inquiry under oath last month, Mr Murrell said there were no other messages between himself and party officials about Mr Salmond, other than an exchange in which he spoke about pressure being applied to police to investigate the former party leader.

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 1 million

    Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began crossed 1 million on Tuesday and hospitals in some hard-hit areas were near capacity. Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 13,094 on Tuesday to bring the country’s total to 1,012,350, the most in Southeast Asia. The milestone comes just weeks after Indonesian launched a massive campaign to inoculate two-thirds of the country's 270 million people, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first shot of a Chinese-made vaccine.

  • Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant

    The Philippines has confirmed domestic transmission of the new, highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to abandon a plan to allow some minors to go outside their homes. "Right now, we have local transmission where this individual or these cases with the variant have already infected their community, their family," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told news channel ANC on Tuesday. The world is scrambling to contain the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, despite travel bans, new lockdowns and a tightening quarantine measures in dozens of countries, amid concerns it could not only be more transmissible, but deadlier.

  • In candid interview, Birx says she knew working with Trump White House would be the end of her federal career

    Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator while former President Donald Trump was still in office, opened up about her time working with the Trump administration during an exclusive interview with CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday.Birx was often criticized for not pushing back enough on Trump's comments about the pandemic, and while she suggested her reactions could be misinterpreted -- like the time Trump asked her about whether COVID-19 could be treated with a bleach injection -- she did anticipate the gig would likely be the end of her federal career. "You can't go into something that's that polarized and not believe you won't be tainted by that experience," she told Brennan, adding that she'll "need to retire" within the next few weeks.> WATCH: Birx reacts to claims that she became an "apologist" for Trump and *that* moment where the former president suggested using disinfectant as a potential treatment for COVID19> > "I wasn't prepared for that. I didn't even know what to do in that moment." pic.twitter.com/2ddCblGllH> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021> "I know that I wouldn't be allowed to really continue successfully within the federal government," Birx tells @margbrennan, calling her role leading the COVID19 task force a "terminal event" for her career> > Adds she will probably retire in the next 4-6 weeks from @cdcgov pic.twitter.com/dHHT2styEN> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021Birx did say she wished she had "been more publicly outspoken" about certain things like COVID-19 testing, especially because she's been known to "push the envelope" in private. But she suggested that, ultimately, the culture of the White House proved too unfamiliar. > Birx's biggest mistake leading the Trump coronavirus task force? > > "I always feel like I could have done more, been more outspoken, maybe been more outspoken publicly. I didn't know all the consequences of all of these issues."> > More of her interview on today's @FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/egZeFZCQ0W> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies Trump must be prosecuted