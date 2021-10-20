11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sheryar Siddiq
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli's 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli.

Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of the New York-based investment firm, GAMCO Investors.

According to the recent 13F Holdings, GAMCO Investors, as an investment management fund, manages more than $11.79 billion in its investment portfolio. The fund's portfolio branches out to 13 primary segments, with the Industrials segment being the largest, making up 14.6% of the fund's total portfolio value. A majority of the companies in the fund’s portfolio are considered to be large-cap stocks, with stocks scaling up to sizes of more than $10 billion in market cap making up 19% of the total investment value.

Some of the most notable stocks present in the investment portfolio of GAMCO Investors at the end of the second quarter of 2021 include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others.

11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli
11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors

Our Methodology

With this background in mind, let us now look towards the 11 high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Mario Gabelli. We made use of GAMCO Investors' 13F portfolio for the second quarter for this analysis.

Why should we pay attention to Mario Gabelli's stock picks? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

11. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $1.3 million

Percentage of GAMCO Investors' 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Dividend Yield: 3.25%

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a multinational conglomerate based in Minnesota. The company operates through its four business sectors: Industry, Healthcare, Electrics and Consumer goods. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, and ranks eleventh on our list of the 11 high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Mario Gabelli.

In its second-quarter earnings report of 2021, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) declared an EPS of $2.59, beating estimates by $0.30. The company’s revenue was $8.95 billion, an increase of 24.72% on a year-over-year basis, surpassing market estimates by $371.42 million.

Langenberg analyst Brian Langenberg upgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $210.

Much like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a notable stock in Mario Gabelli's portfolio.

10. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $1.85 million

Percentage of GAMCO Investors' 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Dividend Yield: 4.70%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is a New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in office buildings and street retail in Manhattan.

Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors owns 40,391 shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), valued at $1.85 million, making up 0.01% of Gabelli's 13F portfolio. By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 29 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) worth roughly $213.6 million. This is compared to 25 hedge funds in the preceding quarter with a total stake value of about $216 million.

On September 24, BofA analyst James Feldman upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, noting that despite the company's balance of risk and rewards, the decreasing rents in New York and elevated sublease space are still creating headwinds.

Baron Funds mentioned Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in its Q2 2021 investor letter. Here is what they said:

“Vornado Realty Trust: Vornado is a REIT that owns a high-quality portfolio of office and street retail assets concentrated in New York City. As economic activity improves and employees return to work, we expect leasing and occupancy trends to improve. At its recent price of $47, we believe the shares are attractively valued at a 40% discount to our estimate of net asset value of $78 per share.”

9. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $2.4 million

Percentage of GAMCO Investors' 13F Portfolio: 0.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 82

Dividend Yield: 4.79%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products across the globe.

Of the 873 elite funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 82 were long in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) at the end of June, up from 72 in the first quarter of 2021. Mario Gabelli holds over 21,630 shares of the company, amounting to more than $2.4 million, representing 0.02% of the fund's portfolio value.

On September 8, JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott keeps an Overweight rating on the shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) alongside a $140 price target.

In addition to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a prominent stock in the investment portfolio of GAMCO Investors.

8. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE:WBA)

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $3.1 million

Percentage of GAMCO Investors' 13F Portfolio: 0.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

Dividend Yield: 4.81%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a holding company that owns and operates the retail pharmacy chains, Walgreens and Boots, among other pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. Ranked eighth on our list of the 11 high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Mario Gabelli, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion.

On October 15, Truist analyst David MacDonald raised his price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to $56 from $52, and kept a Hold rating on the shares.

Mario Gabelli's hedge fund holds over 59,109 shares of the company, worth roughly $3.1 million, and accounting for 0.02% of the fund's portfolio.

7. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $3.58 million

Percentage of GAMCO Investors' 13F Portfolio: 0.03%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50

Dividend Yield: 4.88%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an energy company exploring, developing, and producing crude oil and natural gas. It ranks seventh on our list of the 11 high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Mario Gabelli.

On October 7, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised the price target on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to $150 from $145, and kept a Buy rating on the shares of the company. Shares of the company rose by 2.3% following the rise in the prices of Brent crude oil.

In the second quarter of 2021, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) had an EPS of $1.71, beating estimates by $0.11. The company’s revenue was $37.60 billion, up 178.62% year over year and beating estimates by $1.15 billion.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 50 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) worth roughly $4.3 billion. This is compared to 41 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $4.9 billion.

6. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NASDAQ:XOM)

GAMCO Investors' Stake Value: $3.6 million

Percentage of GAMCO Investors' 13F Portfolio: 0.03%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68

Dividend Yield: 5.55%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is one of the world's largest multinational oil and gas company that manufactures and transports crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Texas-based company ranks sixth on the list of the 11 high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Mario Gabelli.

On October 7, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised his price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to $66 from $64, and kept a Hold rating on the shares.

Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors owns 58,155 shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), valued at $3.6 million, making up 0.03% of Gabelli's 13F portfolio.

Click here to continue reading and see the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right With Deliveries Of Its Luxury Sedan Set To Begin?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Iron Rout Has Vale Cutting Back After Bumper Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- After a bumper third quarter, the world’s No. 2 iron ore miner is cutting back on lower quality supply after prices of the steelmaking ingredient plunged.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismVale SA

  • Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th

    WLK, SIG, and OLN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 20, 2021.

  • CN Rail Q3 Profit Surges; Shares Soar

    Canadian National Railway (CNR) reported a sharp increase in third-quarter profits, thanks in part to an after-tax break fee of C$770 million it received after pulling out of a takeover bid on Kansas City Southern. The largest national railway also announced its CEO will leave in January. Revenue came in at C$3.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 5% from C$3.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) decreased from C$56.3 million to C$55.8 million year-over-

  • Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th

    PBR, ASO, and GIII made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 20, 2021.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • 10 Earnings Reports Everyone is Talking About

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports everyone is talking about. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Everyone is Talking About. We have entered the second week of the third-quarter earnings season. Companies from industrials, consumer defensive, and […]

  • 10 Best Undervalued UK Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued UK stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the undervalued stocks and go directly to read the 5 Best Undervalued UK Stocks to Invest In. The onset of Covid-19 resulted in the global market crash, which paved way for many stocks to […]

  • 2 Leading Growth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Case in point: Based on analysts' projections, the e-commerce powerhouse and the cybersecurity up-and-comer I'll discuss below both have the potential for significant share price gains in 2021 and beyond. Let this sink in: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which is valued at almost $1.7 trillion and generated revenue of $367 billion in 2020, is still expected to grow sales at nearly 17% each year for the next five years. Amazon has become an unstoppable juggernaut, and while its retail businesses remain its best known, they are not the only drivers of its growth.

  • Why Zillow had to stop buying new homes

    The company blamed a relatable problem for anyone who has tried to buy or sell a house in the US during the pandemic.

  • PayPal Is Exploring a Purchase of Pinterest

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. is exploring an acquisition of social media company Pinterest Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismSan Jose, California-based PayP

  • 10 Safest Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 safest stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis on these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Safest Stocks To Buy Now. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio can be a daunting and time-consuming endeavor, a statement […]

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.