11 High Growth High Margin Stocks to Buy

High margin stocks have higher margins than average by a fair margin.

Generally, maintaining substantially higher than average margins in the long term is difficult given competition.

If there is a new opportunity given a new market or a new technological development, a company that captures that opportunity might have few competitors and high margins temporarily. When more firms join and there is more competition, however, margins can decline. With more competition, the firm might have to spend more on advertising, its costs could increase, or it might have to lower the price of its products, all of which could lead to narrower margins.

While higher than average margins tend to decrease over time given competition, some companies have higher margins than average either for temporary reasons or for more competitive advantage reasons.

Some companies have higher margins for temporary reasons.

If oil prices rise considerably, for instance, some oil companies are going to have higher margins than companies in some other industries simply because oil prices have risen a lot. The same, of course, is also true. If oil prices decline, those companies could have lower margins.

Some companies have higher margins given they have competitive advantages such as strong brands. Because companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have strong brands, they can charge more for their products than companies that make comparable products can. Because they have similar costs and higher price points, companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will have higher margins.

There are different types of margins such as gross margins, operating margins, and profit margins. Although all are important, profit margins are arguably the most important for many investors as EPS can lead to dividends or share buybacks if a company has excess capital and management decides to return the excess capital back to shareholders.

What is high, average, and low margin differs based on industry, time period, and also what type of margin it is. For the stocks listed in this article, we define companies with profit margins of over 15% as having high margin. The average profit margin can vary from time to time but is generally considered around 10% give or take several percentage points. Some might think 20% is high profit margin but everyone's definition is different.

High Growth

High growth companies have different definitions for different people. For this article, we define high growth as a company where analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by an average annual rate of at least 10% over the next 5 years.

The expected growth rate of a company can change depending on where the economy is in the economic cycle.

In terms of where the economy is in the current economic cycle, it is uncertain. Unemployment is low and GDP is growing but the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates considerably and will raise rates further. If the U.S. central bank raises interest rates too much, the economy could slow considerably or even enter into a recession. If the economy slows too much, the broader market could go lower and earnings growth might underperform.

As a result, it could be a good idea for long term investors to own a well diversified portfolio of leading stocks across many different sectors.

Real Estate, Building

Methodology

For our list of 11 High Growth High Margin Stocks to Buy, we selected 11 stocks with competitive advantages with profit margins higher than 15% and EPS Next 5 Year Ratio higher than 10% according to FINVIZ.com.

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio is the estimated average annual EPS growth rate in the next 5 years.

Since it is an estimate, the EPS Next 5 Year Ratio can change from time to time depending on economic developments, company specific developments, and analyst views.

Given economic and corporate developments, profit margins will also change, sometimes substantially from quarter to quarter given many factors, including potentially one time factors, affect net income. As a result, the profit margins currently may not be what they will be in the future.

We ranked the stocks based on their EPS Next 5 Year Ratio.

11 High Growth High Margin Stocks to Buy

11. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio According to FINVIZ.com: 10.34%

Profit Margin According to FINVIZ.com: 46.80%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is a leading private equity firm with almost $1 trillion in AUM. Given the company's substantial AUM, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) has considerable economies of scale which helps it have high margins. While Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, also known as BREIT, has experienced some capital outflows with the real estate headwinds in 2022, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is still expected to continue to increase its AUM in the future. With the AUM increase, analysts estimate Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) will increase its EPS by an average of 10.34% a year over the next 5 years.

Alongside Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is a high growth high margin stock to consider for potential investment.

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio According to FINVIZ.com: 10.90%

Profit Margin According to FINVIZ.com: 21.60%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is a restaurant chain that develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. In terms of its brands, the company operates restaurants under KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands. One reason for the profit margin of 21.6% is Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) does a lot of franchising which can generate higher margins than operating a quick service restaurant. According to Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), "at December 31, 2020, 98% of our units are operated by independent franchisees or licensees under the terms of franchise or license agreements." Analysts expect the company to increase its EPS by an average rate of 10.9% a year over the next 5 years.

9. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio According to FINVIZ.com: 10.96%

Profit Margin According to FINVIZ.com: 34.80%

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) ranks #9 on our list of 11 High Growth High Margin Stocks to Buy given its EPS next 5 year ratio of 10.96%. Considering it is one of the bigger regional banks in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has fairly substantial scale that helps with its margins. In the fourth quarter, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) reported net income of $1.5 billion, down 6% year over year and total revenue of $5.8 billion, up 4% year over year. That's a profit margin of 25.9%. Profit margins can change substantially depending on how net income changes from quarter to quarter depending on various developments.

8. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio According to FINVIZ.com: 11.77%

Profit Margin According to FINVIZ.com: 33%

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a giant software company with substantial scale which allows it to realize higher margins. A decent percentage of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s higher margin business is also fairly recurring, which is one reason why the company has a forward P/E ratio of 23.22. Another reason for the premium valuation is that analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to grow its earnings per share fairly rapidly over the next 5 years given its EPS Next 5 Year Ratio of 11.77%.

7. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio According to FINVIZ.com: 13.10%

Profit Margin According to FINVIZ.com: 29.10%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is one of the leaders in the financial data industry which gives it substantial economies of scale. Considering the expected growth in the financial data industry in the future, analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to increase its EPS by an average of 13.10% a year over the next 5 years. For full year 2022, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) had revenue of $11.18 billion, GAAP net income of $3.25 billion, and adjusted net income was $3.76 billion.

6. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

EPS Next 5 Year Ratio According to FINVIZ.com: 13.43%

Profit Margin According to FINVIZ.com: 18.20%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a giant in payroll software and services that has helped the company achieve fairly high profit margins. In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company had net earnings of $813 million and revenues of $4.4 billion, which is around 18.5% profit margin. In addition to having decent margins, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) also has an EPS Next 5 Year Ratio of 13.43%.

Like Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) are high growth high margin stocks to consider for investment.

