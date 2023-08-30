11 hospitalized after Delta flight hits severe turbulence

A Delta flight hit severe turbulence as it was approaching Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, sending 11 people to the hospital after landing.

The Airbus A350, which took off from Milan, Italy, landed safely after hitting turbulence about 40 miles northeast of the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members, according to the airline.

Both customers and crew members of Delta flight 175 were among those who were injured. It was not immediately clear how many of each were hurt or how severe any of their injuries were.

It was the latest in a series of incidents this year in which people have been hurt when their flights hit severe turbulence.

One person was killed in March when a Bombardier CL30 jet flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia encountered severe turbulence. That flight was forced to divert to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

Multiple people were hospitalized in another March incident after a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany, hit turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

One day later, around 20 passengers and crew members on a Condor flight from Frankfurt to Mauritius were injured because of turbulence.

