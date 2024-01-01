11-hour drone attack: damage in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia and Lviv oblasts

Ukraine suffered a large-scale drone attack overnight on New Year’s Eve, and there were strikes in several oblasts, with a port terminal and residential buildings in Odesa Oblast, an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv Oblast and cultural facilities in Lviv Oblast suffering damage. In addition, falling drone wreckage damaged a garage and house windows in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South; Andrii Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv

Quote from the Defence Forces: "A powerful large-scale drone attack lasted for 11 hours. The kamikaze drones started in the evening, and the combat work ended around 04:00.

On New Year's Eve, air defence forces in the south shot down 51 Shahed-131/136 UAVs: 28 in Odesa Oblast, 14 in Mykolaiv Oblast, five in Vinnytsia Oblast, two in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and one each in Kherson and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: The Defence Forces said that "the enemy's obvious priority remains the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, as a large number of drones were sent from the sea to the coastal zone."

A fire broke out in one of the port terminals as a result of the strike, which was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

"The enemy deliberately sent some of the drones to residential areas around midnight, where people were gathering in their homes to celebrate the New Year with their families. At least three high-rise apartment buildings, three private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the downed UAVs. One person was killed and three more were hospitalised," the Defence Forces reported on the situation in Odesa Oblast.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that a 15-year-old teenager had been killed as a result of the attack. Three people were hospitalised with injuries and burns, and four others received medical treatment on the spot.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a strike at an infrastructure facility caused a major fire, but firefighters extinguished it quickly. There were no reports of casualties.

In the Tulchyn district of Vinnytsia Oblast, the wreckage of a downed Russian drone damaged a garage and the windows of several houses. No people were injured.

It was reported earlier that there was a strike at the Roman Shukhevych Museum in Lviv and the university in Dubliany, where Stepan Bandera studied 100 years ago [Stepan Bandera was a Ukrainian far-right leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (Banderites) - ed.].

Background:

There were no incidents in Kirovohrad Oblast, said Andrii Raykovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration.

On New Year's Eve, the Defence Forces destroyed a record number of attack drones: 87 out of 90 Shahed-136/131 drones.

