Andrew Cuomo remains defiant, won't resign despite call from House Democrats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Campbell, New York State Team
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo again refused to step down Friday, defiantly accusing the politicians calling for his resignation — including a growing contingent of his own party — of being "reckless" and "bowing to cancel culture."

Cuomo, a Democrat, spoke to reporters on a conference call hours after 14 Democratic members of New York's congressional delegation issued statements calling on the governor to quit amid a growing scandal that has seen at least six women accuse him of sexual misconduct, harassment or otherwise inappropriate behavior.

On Friday, the governor again denied any wrongdoing but sounded a more aggressive tone than he has in the past, going as far to seemingly suggest his accusers may have ulterior motives.

He saved his harshest words for the politicians of both parties calling for his immediate resignation, a lengthy list that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Cuomo said he will not resign and urged everyone to wait for a pair of ongoing investigations, one by the Attorney General's Office and another by the state Assembly, to conclude before forming their opinions.

"Women have a right to come forward and be heard and I encourage that fully," Cuomo said. "But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged. Period."

The governor then said he will not "speculate as to peoples’ possible motives," but added: “There are often many motivations for making an allegation and that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”

At least 14 Democratic members of New York's congressional delegation are now calling for Cuomo to step down amid the ongoing sexual misconduct and COVID-19 scandals that have engulfed him and his administration.

In what appeared to be a unified effort, 13 congressional representatives from New York issued statements calling for Cuomo's resignation within two hours of each other Friday morning, citing numerous misconduct allegations and his administration's efforts to hide the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes.

The lawmakers — including Ocasio-Cortez, Nadler and Democratic Congressional Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney — joined Long Island Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat who issued her call for Cuomo's resignation last week.

“For the good of our state and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign," Rep. Mondaire Jones said in a statement.

Of the at least six women who have accused Cuomo of harassment, misconduct or other inappropriate behavior, five worked for him.

The most damning accusation came to light Wednesday, when the Times Union of Albany reported a female aide claims Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her after she was summoned to his private residence at the Executive Mansion in Albany.

Cuomo denied the allegation on the conference call Friday after previously issuing a statement denying it Wednesday.

He urged New Yorkers to allow an investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James' office to move forward unimpeded.

On Thursday, the state Assembly launched what it is calling an impeachment investigation, giving its Judiciary Committee impeachment power to probe Cuomo's office and help determine whether his removal from office is appropriate.

Nineteen of New York's 27 congressional representatives are Democrats, meaning only five have not called for him to step down, including Reps. Joseph Morelle of the Rochester area and Hakeem Jeffries of New York City.

The Democratic House members issuing calls for Cuomo's resignation as of 1:30 p.m. Friday were:

  • Rep. Kathleen Rice

  • Rep. Yvette Clarke

  • Rep. Antonio Delgado

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney

  • Rep. Adriano Espaillat

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  • Rep. Grace Meng

  • Rep. Nydia Velazquez

  • Rep. Jerry Nadler

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman

  • Rep. Brian Higgins

  • Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

  • Rep. Paul Tonko

In his statement, Nadler, a longtime lawmaker who has known Cuomo for decades, said the governor is "guaranteed due process under law."

But he said the question of whether Cuomo should resign is a "political judgment" that is a "question of confidence in our political leadership."

"Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York," said Nadler, the head of the House Judiciary Committee. "Governor Cuomo must resign."

Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal Bowman issued a joint statement, saying the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct have been "consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts."

They said they have concluded Cuomo "can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, pledged support for the ongoing investigations but said he has "made my own judgment."

"The victims of sexual assault concern me more than politics or other narrow considerations, and I believe Governor Cuomo must step aside," he said.

Should Cuomo step down, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would assume the governor's office through the end of his term, which runs through 2022.

“I have every confidence that Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is fully capable of assuming the duties and responsibilities of the office," Maloney said in his statement.

Jon Campbell is a New York state government reporter for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JCAMPBELL1@Gannett.com or on Twitter at @JonCampbellGAN.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Andrew Cuomo is defiant, won't resign despite call from House Dems

Recommended Stories

  • AOC calls on Cuomo to quit as New York governor

    In a joint statement, New York representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman have called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. The lawmakers said that the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the New York governor were “consistent and highly detailed”, and that the latest report being so recent is “alarming” raising concerns for the well-being of administration staff. In addition, the pair cited the allegations that the Cuomo administration hid data relating to Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes from the public and state legislature.

  • Myanmar coup: The 'battle tactics' used in crackdowns on protests

    Human rights group Amnesty says videos show the military are using increasingly deadly force.

  • Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

    The 28-year-old was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

  • AOC and 9 other NY lawmakers call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down amid 'alarming' sexual misconduct allegations

    Progressives like AOC and Jamaal Bowman joined establishment figures like Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney to demand Cuomo's resignation.

  • Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

    As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldn’t resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as “reckless and dangerous” and engaging in “cancel culture.” With a sprawling coalition of congressional leaders joining dozens of state lawmakers in calling for the embattled governor to step down, the Democrat hit back. Cuomo's growing list of detractors now covers virtually every region in the state and the political power centers of New York City and Washington.

  • UN says Ebola in Guinea may be linked to 2014 outbreak

    A top official at the World Health Organization said that a genetic analysis of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Guinea suggests it may have been sparked by a survivor of the devastating West Africa epidemic that ended five years ago. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan described the results of the genetic sequencing of the virus in Guinea as “quite remarkable.” Scientists in Africa and Germany posted their results on a virology website on Friday, concluding that the current Ebola virus sickening people in Guinea is extremely similar to the virus that sparked the widespread West Africa outbreak that began in 2014.

  • Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Several other countries have also temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the EMA said on Thursday the shots should continue to be administered, saying the benefits outweighed any risks. "Until all doubts are dispelled... we are halting inoculations with this vaccine," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Sean Hannity ridiculed for saying Biden should phone Trump and thank him for his Covid response

    The Fox news host earlier suggested that Biden is fabricating his stutter

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • Analysis: 'Chinese business, Out!' Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • The Best Night-lights for Kids’ Bedrooms

    Everything is illuminated with these charmed picksOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.