11 hurt in walkway collapse at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Maine

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Eleven people were injured when a walkway to a Maine lighthouse collapsed on Open Lighthouse Day, a day during which people can visit the state's lighthouses for free.

The collapse occurred at the Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, Maine on Saturday at about 1 p.m. EDT. People suffered a variety of injuries and five were transported to the hospital, WABI reported.

Ashley Moody, captain of the Bath Fire Department, said people were walking on the walkway when it gave way, according to WGME.

Emergency responders from four agencies, including the Bath Fire Department, police and sheriff's officers. The lighthouse has been closed and an investigation into the reason for the collapse is ongoing.

The Doubling Point Lighthouse was built in 1899 to serve ships on the Kennebec River. It continues to operate as a navigational aid.