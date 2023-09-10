11 injured after Maine lighthouse walkway collapses

Eleven lighthouse admirers were injured when a wooden walkway to a Maine lighthouse collapsed on Saturday, police said.

Police received a call shortly before 1 p.m. local time about a portion of the walkway at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, Maine, having collapsed, Bath Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Cummings said in a statement.

A small lighthouse found in coastal Maine / Credit: / Getty Images

Responding fire and rescue officials determined that the last portion of the ramp leading to the lighthouse had collapsed, Cummings said.

In total, 11 people were injured, with five people taken to a local hospital and six people evaluated on the scene, according to fire officials. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

"It was estimated that these people fell approximately 6 to 10 feet onto a muddy marsh due to being low tide with rocks and driftwood," Cummings said.

The incident took place during the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day, during which thousands of visitors tour more than a dozen of Maine's historic lighthouses.

Following the incident, Doubling Point Lighthouse will remain closed to visitors until further notice, the lighthouse's website said.

