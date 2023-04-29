11 injured, most from gunfire, amid chaos surrounding South Carolina park party

At least 11 people were injured, nine by gunfire, in the early morning hours Saturday at a party held at a Columbia, South Carolina park, authorities said.

Deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found "dozens of shell casings of multiple calibers," the Richland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Few people were still there when deputies arrived, the statement said, but they began receiving reports of injured people at hospitals nearby.

"In all, 11 people were hurt in the incident, nine with varying injuries from gunfire, one struck by a vehicle and one with a hand injury," the statement said.

The victims were between 16 and 20 years old.

Authorities said the party wasn't affiliated with the park and included students from various high schools.

Deputies also arrested two teens who were driving away from the scene of the party in a car without headlights and recovered a gun, but they were not yet sure if the teens were involved.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: South Carolina shooting: Several injured by gunfire at Columbia park