11 Investigates: Child’s murder leads to policy changes at local police department

Brielle Swinton should be turning 5 years old -- a milestone her mom, Javonne Swinton, wishes she could celebrate with her daughter.

Two years ago, her daughter was murdered, squeezed to death by Javonne’s boyfriend, Kyrell Morgan. He was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

Weeks before her death, a child abuse tip was called in, but an investigation never happened.

Her mother is asking if her death could have been prevented.

11 Investigates reporter Gabriella DeLuca uncovered that since her death, policy changes have been made within county police.

