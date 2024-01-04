11 Investigates: No charges in deadly Brighton Heights pool shooting

11 Investigates has learned exclusive new information about the deadly shooting last summer outside a City of Pittsburgh public swimming pool.

The shooting happened outside the Jack Stack Pool in Brighton Heights last July.

One woman was killed and another wounded in the shooting.

11 Investigates has learned that no charges will be filed in the case.

Pittsburgh police tell chief investigative reporter Rick Earle that the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence and decided not to file any charges.

Earle said the case is now closed, according to police.

Just days after the shooting, 11 Investigates first told you that police were investigating reports that the shooter may have acted in self-defense.

A shot spotter device nearby captured 10 gunshots.

Sources told Earle it all began as a fight among kids and then escalated when a woman pulled a gun and allegedly threatened a lifeguard.

That lifeguard, who had just gotten off duty, then pulled his gun and fired, killing the woman and wounding another woman.

Earle also reached out to the district attorney’s office for more information about the decision not to press any charges in this case but hasn’t heard back as of this writing.

Pittsburgh police told Earle today that the DA’s office reviewed all of the evidence and closed the case without filing any charges.

