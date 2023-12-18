11 Investigates: Police sergeant accused of shoving handcuffed, shackled juvenile

A veteran Pittsburgh Police sergeant who faced controversy before is now back in the news.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has learned that Sgt. Gene Hlavac is accused of shoving a 15-year-old suspect with so much force that the handcuffs left an indentation on the police department wall.

Sources told Earle it happened last week at the Zone 3 department in Allentown.

On 11 News at 6, what we’ve learned about previous accusations of abuse against Hlavac.

