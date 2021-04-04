11 killed, 19 injured in China truck-bus highway collision

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Eleven people were killed and 19 people injured after a truck and a passenger bus collided in eastern China on Sunday, authorities said.

The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday, with the truck crossing the central divider in the middle of a highway in the eastern province of Jiangsu and colliding with a bus traveling in the opposite direction, causing the bus to overturn.

The crash also caused two other trucks driving behind the bus to roll over as they attempted to avoid the accident, according to a statement by the traffic management bureau of China’s Ministry of Public Security, which is investigating the crash.

The passenger bus was travelling between Shanghai and Jiangsu, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are most often the cause of serious traffic accidents in China. In 2019, there were nearly 248,000 traffic accidents with nearly 63,000 deaths, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Recommended Stories

  • Organic Soybean Processors of America Takes On India in Antidumping Case

    The International Trade Commission will determine if there is a reasonable indication of financial harm to the U.S. processor

  • Chairmen and executives of Chinese financial holding companies face tighter scrutiny under new central bank rules

    Chairmen and senior executives of Chinese financial holding companies will need to have at least eight years of financial industry experience, according to a new set of rules announced by the central bank on Friday. The time they spend in the same role at a holding company will also be limited. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Effective from May 1, the rules are designed "to standardise the operations of financial holding companies, and prevent operational risks", the PBOC said. China's big tech groups such as Ant Group, controlled by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, and Tencent, controlled by fellow billionaire Pony Ma, are grappling with growing scrutiny from the central bank and other regulators, which have unleashed a raft of new regulations and anti-trust inquiries in recent months. Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters alt=Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters > The arrangement involves Ant Group placing its major businesses, including its lucrative credit origination platform, its investment technology unit and its budding insurance operations into the financial holding company, according to people familiar. In March, Bloomberg reported that social media and gaming giant Tencent may also be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services. In the trial measures announced on Friday, the PBOC said chairmen and senior executives of financial holding companies may also need to have experience in "economy-related work" for at least 10 years. Apart from their work experience, they will also be prohibited from holding the same position in a financial holding company for more than a decade. Independent directors are banned from serving the same financial holding company for more than six years, and their directorship are capped at two holding companies. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground

    Police are looking for a man they say shoved a Filipino woman to the ground in Los Gatos, and said "go back to China" on March 30.

  • Detroit Gas Station Suffers Second Fire Truck Accident in Two Years

    A Detroit fire truck slammed into a local gas station after colliding with an SUV on March 31, a crash that sent the truck careening into vehicles parked at the refueling stop.Surveillance footage shows the truck collides at an adjacent intersection. The truck then smashes directly into the gas station and strikes at least one vehicle. Several people can be seen running from the crash after a fire breaks out.A similar incident happened in 2019, when a Detroit fire truck was involved in an accident near the very same gas station.Detroit police said the investigation of the Wednesday crash was underway, according to a news report. Credit: Hassan Rammal via Storyful

  • 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a moving memory to explain why playing an NBA game with his brothers was the highlight of his career

    Giannis Antetokounmpo said it was a dream come true to play in an NBA game with his brothers Thanasis and Kostas, all while their mom watched.

  • Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the 'problematic map'

    Chinese authorities have asked H&M to change a map on its website in the latest clash between the clothing giant and officialdom there, media reported on Friday. The company, based in Sweden, has faced a backlash in China in recent days after it voiced concerns last year about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. ABC News reported that the city government of Shanghai had asked H&M to correct a 'problematic map of China'.

  • As China Bans Oscars Broadcast, ‘Do Not Split’ Proves the Power of Short Film — Watch

    A riveting documentary that puts viewers on the front lines of Hong Kong's fight for democracy has driven Beijing to censor the Academy Awards.

  • U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. The move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts the sanctions imposed on Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

  • CDC: Vaccinated people can travel, but shouldn't

    "Fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test..."New travel guidelines were issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.The relaxed guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically with "low risk" but must continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing on planes, trains, buses and public transport.In addition, there's no need to be tested before or after domestic travel and there's no longer a need to quarantine after a trip.But....while the CDC says it is medically safe for fully vaccinated Americans to travel starting two weeks after their final dose... CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explains, the recommendation comes with a major caveat."While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases. We are at sixty four thousand new COVID cases today, and that is and our numbers continue to increase. We had an increase of eight percent today. I still continue to worry that with 80 percent of the population unvaccinated, that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic." The airline industry praised the change as a good first step.Air travel is down 43% since the health crisis pretty much grounded flying to a halt.But Americans appear to be warming up to getting back on a plane again. Daily TSA screenings are at their highest since the health crisis began.Friday's CDC guidance is different for overseas travelers.There are still restrictions that bar most-non U.S. citizens from the United States who have recently been in China, Brazil, South Africa and most of Europe. And the CDC is also keeping requirements that nearly all international travelers get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the United States....It recommends getting tested again a few days after returning to U.S. soil.But there is one change, those fully-vaccinated no longer need to go into self-exile.

  • G7 countries urge independent probe into alleged rights abuses in Ethiopia's Tigray

    Ethiopia's federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said last week Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops it had sent during the fighting into Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, amid mounting reports of human rights abuses.

  • Her Uyghur friend disappeared. Now this Boston woman is on a mission to draw attention to China's 'genocide'

    In 2016, a doctor and medical researcher named Imamjan Ibrahim left Boston for Xinjiang, China, to visit his parents. He never returned.

  • Could Good News on Jobs Turn Into Bad News for Investors?

    A stronger dollar and a robust economy might fan inflation fears, reviving the bad old days on Wall Street

  • Beauty queen takes Myanmar's democratic fight to international stage

    Myanmar model Han Lay did not win last week's Miss Grand International beauty pageant, but she'll be remembered as one of its most impassioned contestants. On Friday, she said her compatriots in an anti-coup movement would not back away from a struggle that has so far claimed close to 550 lives in the two months since the generals overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I can say one thing, that we Myanmar citizens will never give up," she told Reuters.

  • Blinken puts more focus on Palestinians in call to Israeli counterpart

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Friday that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy "equal measures" of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy. Blinken's comments reflected more of a focus on the Palestinians than the pro-Israel policy conducted by U.S. President Joe Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Blinken made the point in a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

  • Hunter Biden Acknowledges Compromising Laptop ‘Absolutely’ May Belong to Him

    Hunter Biden acknowledged recently that a laptop left at a Delaware computer-repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information “absolutely” could be his. “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend. “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he added. The acknowledgment comes months after the New York Post first reported on the emails, which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–vice president Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The emails purportedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukranian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then on the legal team of President Trump, gave to the paper, were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October that the emails are “authentic,” while officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agreed with then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential business deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one such deal “interesting for me and my family.” The laptop also reportedly held personal photos and recordings, including a video that purportedly shows Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration had ignored “glaring warning signs” when the younger Biden joined the board of Burisma. The board position “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the report said. However, both President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

  • Ukraine says joint NATO military exercises to begin in a few months

    Ukraine said Saturday that joint military exercises with NATO troops may begin in a few months, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Russia, which supports separatist forces battling Ukraine's military in the Donbass region, said Friday it strongly opposes the drills and will "have to take additional measures" if NATO deploys troops to eastern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The announcement of the exercises comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, which lead to the rise of anti-government separatist groups in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The war in eastern Ukraine recently escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26.Kyiv also accused Moscow of building up military forces near the joint border, though Russia has downplayed the build up.The big picture: In his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, President Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," according to the White House.The upcoming drills will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least 5 NATO member states, but Ukraine's military did not say specifically when they will occur, according to Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

    South Korea’s foreign minister met his Chinese counterpart in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen on Saturday, as Seoul seeks to improve ties with its top trading partner even as U.S.-China relations remain strained. Ahead of the trip, South Korea's newly appointed Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told reporters that he expected North Korea to be a key issue in talks with Wang Yi. In his opening statement, Wang said China and South Korea will “seek a process for a political resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue,” as part of pursuing policies for permanent peace amid North Korea's nuclear standoff with Washington.

  • MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta Braves' stadium due to Georgia's voter restriction law

    Rob Manfred said, "The best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft."

  • What if the Earth spun sideways on its axis

    The Earth spins on a 23.5-degree tilt, which causes the seasons. But if the planet tilted more, all the way to 90 degrees, it would throw the world into chaos. The Northern Hemisphere would experience a six-month-long winter that would devastate the ecosystem and destroy crops. After that, a six-month-long summer that would melt the ice caps, raise sea levels, and flood coastal cities.

  • Spanish police bust 100 speedboat drug runners

    Another big drug bust in Europe.This time in Spain, where authorities say they've arrested 100 members of an organized crime group that used speedboats to ferry drugs from Morocco, across the Mediterranean, to a river near Seville, where it would then be disseminated across the continent.Police say they made the bust in a series of raids and confiscated over five tons of hashish, as well as 230 kilos of marijuana.Some members of the gang are said to have been employed to keep the boats running at a moment's notice.The drugs would be hidden in fruit trucks for smuggling into France and parts elsewhere.Footage released by the Spanish authorities suggests they found a book about drug running during the raids. A taser and fake rifle were also confiscated, among other items.