11 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Still Get Here in Time—Starting at Just $4

Skip the ties and boxers this Father’s Day and get a bit more creative with these unique and affordable gifts from Amazon.

Father’s Day is right around the corner and that means that plenty of children and partners are going to be scouring the internet and stores for that perfect appreciative gift. If the father figure in your life has been hinting at a specific item they'd love, congratulations, the hard work has been done for you. You can buy it, make it look pretty in nice packaging, and pat yourself on the back for dodging the minefield that can be gift-giving.

But if you’re like so many of us who have a special someone who always says “I don’t really want anything,” we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up 11 affordable Father's Day gift ideas that go beyond classic backup options like boxers, tees, and ties, all priced under $50. The best part? They'll all still make it to Dad before the big day thanks to Amazon’s free One-Day Shipping for Prime Members.

Nivea Men Complete Collection Skin Care Set

Help Dad finally pamper their skin, whether they’re finally starting to do more than wash their face with the same washcloth they use in the shower, or could use a little encouragement, the Nivea Men’s Complete Collection Skin Care Set is an all-in-one intro to establishing a nourishing skincare routine. One shopper raved that this five-piece set was “the best grooming kit around,” while another shared that it was “great for people with sensitive skin.” The comprehensive set includes a face wash, body wash, face lotion, shave gel, and after-shave balm, and is currently on sale for just $23.

To buy: Nivea Men Complete Collection Skin Care Set $23.05 (was $30.55), amazon.com

Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke The Mic 2.0

If your father or partner is always loudly crooning in the shower or creating impromptu concerts for the whole family, this karaoke microphone might just be a hit. Along with being a Bluetooth-enabled device, it features voice-changing effects and allows you to perform duets. It can even be paired with a second mic (sold separately) and can be used in the car via the FM tuner or auxiliary cord.

To buy: Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke The Mic 2.0 $49.99 (was $59.99), amazon.com

FinaMill’s Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder

Got a dad who’s ready to beat Bobby Flay? Then they need the right tools for the job. The award-winning FinaMill Pepper Mill and Spice Grinder is a battery-powered spice grinder that comes in four colors, with a built-in LED and two quick-change pods so you can keep your freshly ground spices separated from each other. One reviewer swooned over how “powerful” it was and shared that it gets the “pepper flowing faster” than other electric mills. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

To buy: FinaMill’s Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder $44.99, amazon.com

Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

If the dad in your life has been playing in the mirror and fixated on his locks, Pura D’or’s Hair Thinning Therapy Set leverages the power of biotin in shampoo and conditioner may make a thoughtful gift. Along with focusing on thinning, this shampoo and conditioner duo is designed to thicken strands so hair looks fuller and more lustrous. “ One reviewer concurred that their hair "feels fuller" after five days of use, while another added they noticed “less hair" in their brush. Rest easy knowing that the clinically tested formulas are cruelty-free and made from organic ingredients.

To buy: Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Set $37.99, amazon.com

Altec Lansing Mini H2O Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Whether Dad wants to listen to tunes while they shower or by the pool, they’re going to need a waterproof speaker, and the Altec Lansing Mini H2O Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is a great solution. This small but mighty speaker can withstand sustained water exposure, and is even designed to float so he can use it in the water. “This little speaker does a great job” applauded a happy reviewer. The travel-friendly speaker offers six hours of playtime, supports a 30-foot Bluetooth connection, and is USB rechargeable. It’s also on sale for less than $15 right now.

To buy: Altec Lansing Mini H2O Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $14.44 (was $19.99), amazon.com

Vahdam Father’s Day Limited Edition Tea Gift Set

If the father figure in your life is a tea aficionado, you know that those basic grocery store tea bags aren’t going to cut it. Vahdam’s Father’s Day Limited Edition Tea Gift Set comes with 24 tea bags in an assortment of four flavors: green tea, English breakfast, Earl Grey, and masala chai tea. This ethically sourced organic tea from India is the perfect way to start or end the day. Tea lovers shared that they “love the taste” and another added that it “brewed beautifully.”

To buy: Vahdam Father’s Day Limited Edition Tea Gift Set $23.99, amazon.com

Espro P1 Travel French Press Coffee Maker

Continuing with gifts befitting beverage connoisseur dads, this travel-friendly French press is a popular option. If your dad is exacting about their brew, then you know that French-pressed coffee is considered significantly more flavorful than traditional drip brews. This all-in-one solution comes with everything your dad needs to brew a tasty cup of Joe, including a travel mug to drink it in. With a 12-ounce capacity, one shopper exclaimed that they’re “truly a happy camper now” and that this find “converted" them to the "French press method.”

To buy: Espro P1 Travel French Press Coffee Maker $44.95, amazon.com

Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Crew Athletic Socks

Yes, we know, this is technically a boring gift to give but if you know for a fact that your dad’s socks have seen better days, don’t just get them a generic pair that will just fall apart in a few months. Get them something that’s going to last. Gold Toe is considered one of the top sock brands because of the reinforced stitching in the brand’s iconic gold-hued toes. These athletic socks also feature AquaFX Moisture Control to provide moisture wicking for added comfort. One Gold Toe fan loved that after three months of consistent use, these showed “zero difference in size or quality” and “zero color bleed.”

To buy: Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Crew Athletic Socks starts at $16.50, amazon.com

Divine Chocolate Deliciously Rich Dark Chocolate

Chocolate is one of those indulgent gifts that people generally won't buy themselves, but love receiving. Divine Chocolate is a brand that creates Fair Trade GMO-free confections that look as good as they taste. If you’re looking for a more ethical sweets brand, you’ll appreciate that Divine Chocolates is co-owned by cocoa farmers where the brand’s raw ingredients are locally sourced in Ghana. One chocolate lover divulged that they gave it “five stars for taste and smoothness.” While you can stick to the classic 70% and 80% dark chocolate, if you know your dad is a bit more adventurous with his candies, pick some of the other flavors that incorporate mint crisp, raspberries, or toffee and sea salt.

To buy: Divine Chocolate Deliciously Rich Dark Chocolate $3.99, amazon.com

Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus Light Therapy Lamp

Even though it’s practically summertime and longer days mean we’re getting more light, many people still deal with light-induced mood changes. Verilux’s HappyLight Lumi Plus is a light therapy lamp that’s UV-free and travel-friendly. With three brightness levels and a programmable timer with 15-minute increments up to one hour, the dad in your life can maintain a better mood and energy levels throughout the day. One shopper commented that they loved “how slim and travel-friendly” the light is, while another shared it’s a “definite mood booster.”

To buy: Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus Lamp $35.99 with on-site coupon, amazon.com

Stanley Classic 8oz Flask

Yes, it’s a flask—but no, they don’t have to put adult beverages in it. The Stanley Classic Flask is an upgrade from basic options since this one features an insulated BPA-free leak-proof interior and a wide mouth that’s easier to fill and sip from. It comes in nine different colors, including a few patterns, and is small enough to fit in a pocket. This flask is “sturdy and well made” shared one shopper while another said that it “holds drinks perfectly.”

To buy: Stanley Classic 8oz Flask $25.15, amazon.com

