11 Luxurious Bedding Options to Start the New Year Right

Gabriela Ulloa
  Leave it to Urban Outfitters to create bedding equally as cozy as their sweatsuits. This ultra-luxe crushed duvet comes in a variety of swoon-worthy colors. From royal blue to burnt orange, give your space that high-quality touch for a reasonable price. $119, Urban Outfitters.
  • Bedding so inviting even supermodel <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/elsa-hosk-home-tour?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elsa Hosk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elsa Hosk</a> had to get her hands on it. Say goodbye to cheesy holiday decor and hello to a washed brick red duvet ready to carry you through the winter months. This easy-to-care-for linen has a much-appreciated no-iron-necessary policy and soft textures. $180, Society of Wanderers. <a href="https://societyofwanderers.com/collections/duvet-covers/products/copy-of-french-navy-grid-duvet-cover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • What’s better than a luxurious silk pillowcase that protects your hair and skin? An entire sheet set, that’s what. Not ready to go full silk? Start slow with this Olesilk duvet cover made with pure grade-A Mulberry silk. $330, Olesilk. <a href="https://www.olesilk.com/products/19-momme-mulberry-silk-duvet-cover?variant=19094145826873¤cy=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gclid=CjwKCAiAt9z-BRBCEiwA_bWv-NxfFiBy9iC71tCmjaF4fQ6ksxUgwU-4bSQIqPQPeqD0HUj5hjWMThoCQbsQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Searching for a fun yet chic quilt to up your winter game? Look no further than <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/christiane-lemieux-and-anthropologie-team-up?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christiane Lemieux’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christiane Lemieux’s</a> namesake brand perfect for design lovers everywhere. Geometric designs pulled from traditional Kuba textiles lay atop this fluffy, dare we say almost comforter-like, quilt. $130, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/lemieux-et-cie-kotobi-quilt?category=bedding&color=012&type=STANDARD&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Plush enough to keep you warm during the unforgiving winter months while still light and airy enough to keep year-round? Sign us up. This velvet sham from West Elm has kept us all guessing with its seasonal functionality. One thing we do know for sure: It’s a must-have to help ease quarantine nights in. $200, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/lush-velvet-tack-stitch-quilt-shams-b2517/?pkey=cquilts-blankets&sku=7964530&group=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Meet your new winter best friend: flannel. If you like to feel tucked in without waking up in a pool of sweat, this set is the one for you. The looser loops in the fabric allow excess heat to escape while still keeping you nice and warm all night long. $280, Boll & Branch. <a href="https://www.bollandbranch.com/products/flannel-houndstooth-duvet-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If this doesn’t scream stay in bed forever, we’re not quite sure what does. Give yourself the gift of ultimate comfort with this teddy-bear-like duvet. All of your adult friends will envy your ability to tap into childhood nostalgia in a non-concerning way. $97, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/house-of-hampton-lafond-teddy-bear-single-duvet-cover-w001884144.html?piid=1825853417%2C1825837299" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Get ready to have the best sleep of your life tucked away under this weighted comforter. That’s right, this brilliant concept is no longer limited to the blanket world. Treat yourself to a Sleeper equipped with plant-based fabric and no artificial fillers. It’s the sustainable bedding we’ve all been weighting for ;). $199, Bearby. <a href="https://bearaby.com/products/the-sleeper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This mico-fleece sheet set answers all of our plush velvet prayers. Light-weight yet warm fabric at an affordable price, winter bedding just doesn’t get any better than this. $50, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GRBW232?linkCode=ogi&tag=cosmopolitan_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.29393080%5Bsrc%7C%5Bch%7C%5Blt%7C&th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Ever wanted to bring middle-of-nowhere cabin vibes to the big city? Well, thanks to Upstate and its incredibly soft covers, you can. Not only will this set keep you comfortable all season long, the washed flannel pattern brings a rustic touch to any space. $138, Huckberry. <a href="https://huckberry.com/store/upstate/category/p/65692-eco-heather-flannel-sheet-set-queen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Dive into winter hibernation with this organic flannel duvet cover. Choose one of the deeper-toned slips to turn your space into the ultimate cozy zone. $198, Coyuchi. <a href="https://www.coyuchi.com/cloud-brushed-flannel-duvet.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Skye Velvet Duvet Cover

Leave it to Urban Outfitters to create bedding equally as cozy as their sweatsuits. This ultra-luxe crushed duvet comes in a variety of swoon-worthy colors. From royal blue to burnt orange, give your space that high-quality touch for a reasonable price. $119, Urban Outfitters. Get it now!

