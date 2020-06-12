11 major US airlines have new pandemic rules for keeping passengers safe, but some are doing more than others. Here's how they compare.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Airlines in the US each have a different approach to social distancing in the skies as no one policy fits all for the country's largest carriers.

Most airlines are requiring face coverings with more aggressive policies like blocking middle seats becoming scarce in the skies, despite initial attempts by some.

Some airlines are offering passengers the option to change their flights for free if they don't feel comfortable traveling on a crowded aircraft.

Airlines in the US are finding themselves at a crossroads. While a priority is driving up revenues to account for the heavy losses incurred in March, April, and May, the concern for the safety and comfort of passengers is also at the forefront and the two seldom complement each other without compromise.

Each of the country's major airlines has taken a different approach to reconcile ways of increasing revenue with peace of mind for flyers. Travelers also are now factoring in health and safety when booking a flight, a decision that needed never weigh heavily on the minds of many prior to this pandemic.

Some carriers have gone to the extreme by blocking middle seats and flying extra flights to keep passenger loads light. Others are continuing on with business almost as usual, not requiring so much as a face covering for passengers.

Most carriers in the US require their passengers to wear some form of face coverings, with only a small minority of airlines not mandating the practice now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control when social distancing isn't an option. Blocking middle seats and limiting flight loads has also been adopted by a few of the larger and mid-tier airlines, though some have abandoned that practice after seeing high demand on certain flights.

airline safety measures during covid 19 More

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

With Transportation Security Administration passenger numbers showing that travel is on the rise, most of these measures are likely only temporary and will subside once demand rises high enough. Not every airline is perfect in its approach and flying while the pandemic rages will still require some determination and precautions on the part of the traveler.

Take a look at the largest US airlines are approaching this pandemic as travel begins to rebound across the country.

American Airlines

An American Airlines Airbus A321. More

Mike Blake / Reuters

American is not blocking middle seats but is limiting flight loads to prevent completely full flights and requiring face coverings to be worn on every flight, according to its website. If a flight is filling up, American will notify passengers, typically by email, and offer the option to change to an alternate flight free of charge.

The airline's aircraft cleaning procedure also includes fogging using an electrostatic sprayer before each flight.

Delta Air Lines

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717. More