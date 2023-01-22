11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme

Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.

“The CARES Act and the PPP designated funds to aid struggling businesses during a pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan. “American businesses needed these funds to keep their companies and employees afloat during a national emergency and world-wide pandemic. These defendants took advantage of that program to obtain money to which they were not lawfully entitled. We will continue investigating and prosecuting those who attempt to steal these critical funds.”

Authorities have recovered approximately $1,195,784.98 of the stolen money.

All of the defendants have received the following sentences:

Kenneth L. Wright, Jr., 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $242,177.81 on January 8, 2021. Wright was convicted on August 20, 2020, of conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements to a federal agency.

Thomas D. Wilson, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to one year, nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $300,000, on October 24, 2022. Wilson was convicted of bank fraud on April 14, 2021.

Micah K. Baisden, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to one year, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and order to pay restitution in the amount of $300,000, on November 8, 2022. Baisden was convicted of bank fraud on May 20, 2021.

Rodericque Jarmaine Thompson, 45, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to five years, ten months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,732,259.47, on November 9, 2022. Thompson was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud on May 20, 2021.

Keith A. Maloney, 35, of Yemassee, South Carolina, was sentenced to one year, three months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $114,828.19, on November 10, 2022. Maloney was convicted of bank fraud on May 4, 2021.

Antonio D. Hosey, 50, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and order to pay restitution in the amount of $463,779.79, on November 16, 2022. Hosey was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States on November 19, 2020.

Stanley Dorceus, 36, of Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced to three months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $207,829.85, on November 29, 2022. Dorceus was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements to a federal agency on August 26, 2020.

Mark A. Stewart, 56, of Greenville, South Carolina, was sentenced to four months in prison to be followed by two years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $300,000, on December 6, 2022. Steward was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements to a federal agency on September 25, 2020.

Timothy Williams, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to one year, three months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $869,427.54, on December 8, 2022. Williams was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements to a federal agency on October 13, 2020.

Tabronx W. Smith, 45, of Buford, Georgia, was sentenced to one year, five months in prison to be followed by two years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $118,818.45, on December 20, 2022. Smith was convicted of bank fraud on June 8, 2021.

Travis C. Crosby, 32, of Wellford, South Carolina, was sentenced to three years, ten months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and order to pay restitution in the amount of $897,172.61. Crosby was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, false statement to a bank, and money laundering.

