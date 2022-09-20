11 migrants taken into custody after reported 'maritime smuggling event'

JENSEN BEACH — Eleven migrants were taken into custody Tuesday after law enforcement officials responded to a reported “maritime smuggling event.”

Martin County sheriff’s spokesperson Christine Christofek said the reported incident happened at the St. Lucie / Martin county line, though it appears to have happened in southern St. Lucie County.

More: Treasure Coast officials report uptick in suspected undocumented immigrant landings

More: A total of 5 bodies found in suspected 'human smuggling' case involving capsized boat

She said the incident occurred before 6 a.m., and that federal officials were searching for a boat.

According to a U.S. Border Patrol social media post, 11 migrants of mixed nationalities, including Haitian and Dominican, were taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The incident occurred near the St. Lucie / Martin County line