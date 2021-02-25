11 Modernist Homes for Sale in the U.S.

Elizabeth Stamp
  • With views of Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, this Arizona house features dramatic spaces constructed with exposed concrete and raw steel. The home was inspired by the work of Pritzker Prize–winning Australian architect Glenn Murcutt and was designed to work with the surrounding landscape and maximize natural light. The property boasts a 25-meter lap pool, a hot tub, and a five-car garage.
  • <p>Price: $6,500,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 6 bedrooms; 7 full bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 12,000 square feet</p> <p>Lot Size: 1.72 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-813-h462mx/3700-e-camino-sin-nombre-paradise-valley-az-85253" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Designed by midcentury architect Jules Gregory, this 1958 brick-and-glass home in Bucks County has been expanded and renovated for contemporary living. The A-frame section of the house features soaring ceilings and glass walls with views of the patio and surrounding farmland. The striking façade is accented with water features, and the rear patio includes a bar, a barbecue, a built-in firepit, and access to the pool.
  • <p>Price: $3,495,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 4,856</p> <p>Lot Size: 1.42 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-526-7l6zs7/884-street-rd-new-hope-pa-18938" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Located in the highly coveted Bird Streets area of the Hollywood Hills, this home, designed by Studio Dardo, offers panoramic views of the city below. The spacious home is filled with spaces for entertaining including a bar, outdoor lounges, and a sunken media room beneath the glass-bottomed infinity pool. The firm designed the house around a cork tree and used breccia, a volcanic stone, and wood flooring to add natural elements to the sleek spaces.
  • <p>Price: $16,500,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 5 bedrooms; 4 full bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 10,000</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1187-b24syz/8854-thrasher-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90069" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • This home in Montecito designed by architect Barton Myers and designer Mark Rios of Rios Clementi Hale Studios combines modern and industrial style. The steel-and-glass house highlights the surrounding environment with retractable glass walls that open onto the landscaping, which includes drought-tolerant garden rooms and a Japanese-style courtyard. A guesthouse designed by architect Andy Neumann is located at one end of the property and a 50-meter lap pool sits at the other.
  • <p>Price: $7,500,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms; 3 full and 1 partial bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 4,079</p> <p>Lot Size: 1 acre</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1173-swxy8e/770-ladera-lane-montecito-ca-93108" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Modernist architect William Rupp, part of the Sarasota School, designed this home, which was later renovated by Seibert Architects, in the Lido Shores neighborhood. Floor-to-ceiling windows connect the rooms to the interior courtyard, which includes seating and dining areas as well as a lap pool. Owners will have access to the neighborhood’s private beach park.
  • <p>Price: $2,250,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms; 3 full bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 2,691</p> <p>Lot Size: .27 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-85522-8jxcgd/1155-center-pl-lido-shores-sarasota-fl-34236" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • This eight-room duplex penthouse on Park Avenue looks out onto the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings. The apartment features a cantilevered glass-and-wood staircase, a great room with 24-foot-high ceilings, and a master suite with a private library and a dressing room. The highlight of the property is the rooftop pavilion, which showcases a book-matched wall of Green Verde Alpi marble from the same quarry that provided the marble for Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion.
  • <p>Price: $30,000,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms; 4 full and 1 partial bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 5,646</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1182-5kytdj/240-park-avenue-south-penthouse-new-york-ny-10003" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Set on seven acres, this grand estate was built in 1964 by architect Philip Johnson and updated in 2008. Arched colonnades line the exterior, the elegant foyer is home to a striking double staircase, and the dining room is topped with an arched canopy ceiling. The property includes a media house, a tennis court, and a pool with a modern cabana.
  • <p>Price: $19,500,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 6 bedrooms; 7 full and 4 partial bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 11,387</p> <p>Lot Size: 6.45 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-599-4ej68k/10210-strait-lane-northwest-dallas-dallas-tx-75229" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Architect Aaron Bohrer took inspiration from the Pueblo Bonito cultural site in Chaco Canyon for Casa de Vidrio, or House of Glass. The main house is outfitted with slate and bamboo floors and radiant heating and cooling, and it boasts an observation deck, a home theater, and water features. The compound includes a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse, two two-car garages, and a private well.
  • <p>Price: $3,975,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 5 bedrooms; 5 full and 1 partial bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 5,600 main house; 1,600 guesthouse</p> <p>Lot Size: 14 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1200-qp8bd2/12-calle-de-luz-santa-fe-nm-87506" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Double-height windows along the rear façade allow light to flood into this Cameron Village home. A loft area sits above the kitchen and off the master bedroom, which features a walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the patio. The centerpiece of the outdoor living space is the 74-foot-long lap pool.
  • <p>Price: $1,699,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms; 2 full and 1 partial bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 3,250</p> <p>Lot Size: .63 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1734-9s7fgg/811-bryan-street-raleigh-nc-27605" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • Designed by architect David Jameson, this Bethesda home includes areas for indoor-outdoor living on each level including the office’s covered deck with views of the Potomac. The lower level houses three bedrooms, a lounge, a family room, and a wine cellar. A pool, a hot tub, and a pool house are located down a hill from the home.
  • <p>Price: $3,495,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 5 bedrooms; 6 full and 1 partial bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 4,724</p> <p>Lot Size: acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-85120-n7jhbz/6415-dahlonega-rd-bethesda-md-20816" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
  • The Wiley House, a double-height glass pavilion set on a fieldstone base, was completed in 1952 by Philip Johnson and renovated in 2008 by Roger Ferris + Partners. The property, which is nestled into a hill and surrounded by hickory trees, features a circular pool resembling the pool at Johnson’s Glass House, as well as a new pool house and a reconstructed art barn.
  • <p>Price: $7,800,000</p> <p>Bed/Baths: 4 bedrooms; 5 full bathrooms</p> <p>Interior Square Footage: 5,616</p> <p>Lot Size: 6.33 acres</p> <p>For more information, please click <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-742-s24gc9/218-sleepy-hollow-road-new-canaan-ct-06840" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</p>
