11-month drug trafficking investigation results in 7 Allegheny County arrests, AG says

Charges have been filed against seven people as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County.

The 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of multiple people for selling drugs and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized over 1,470 grams of cocaine with a street value of more than $147,000, 16 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $1,600, 8.5 grams of heroin with a street value of $1,700, and three guns, according to the release

The following people were arrested as a result of the investigation into the criminal enterprise headed by Curtis Harper Jr., according to Shapiro: Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard. All of the defendants named have preliminary hearings scheduled in January, except Warren, whose case is listed as inactive.

