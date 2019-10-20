11-month-old clinging to life after being shot four times in back seat of car originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

An 11-month-old baby is in extremely critical condition after being shot four times while seated inside the back of a car in Philadelphia.

The incident happened on Saturday night at around 8 p.m. in the Hunting Park neighborhood in Philadelphia.

The child was seated in the back of a car being driven by the baby’s stepmother when the woman reported that she heard shots being fired in the area.

The woman drove for a few blocks before turning around and realizing that her car had been shot and the baby had been hit by four bullets that penetrated the vehicle: once in the head, once in the chest, and twice in the back according to ABC’s Philadelphia station WPVI.

The child was then rushed to Einstein Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition. Police did not confirm whether the child was a boy or a girl.

Police canvassed the crime scene looking for shell casings and appealing for witnesses to come forward who heard shots in the area.

Police canvassed the crime scene looking for shell casings and appealing for witnesses to come forward who heard shots in the area. As of now, no physical evidence has been found from where the crime occurred.

Only a few blocks away about an hour before the 11-month-old child was shot, police reported that three men were injured in a triple shooting.

Police confirmed to WPVI that a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach, a 41-year-old man was shot in the back and a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. The three men are all expected to survive and are listed in stable condition.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related but police are investigating that possibility. No arrests have been made in either one of the cases.