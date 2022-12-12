In 11 months, QC Police answered 25K service calls

Dec. 12—With nearly a year under its belt, the Queen Creek Police Department has responded to nearly 25,000 total service calls ranging from traffic stops and noise complaints to violent crimes and human trafficking cases.

That is up from between 6,000 and 7,000 annual calls prior to the department's formation, when Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies patrolled the town and were stretched to keep up.

"But you see, we have more proactive calls than we have reactive calls," Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Bryce told the town Economic Development Commission recently.

Proactive policing involves getting out in front of crimes to prevent them before they happen, and working with the community to reduce criminal activity as opposed to reactive policing, which occurs when officers respond to a crime that has already happened, according to the National Institute of Justice.

"Proactive policing strategies hold great promise to prevent and reduce crime and potentially improve relations between officers and the communities they serve," the institute says.

There are four types of proactive policing: Place-based, which focuses on reversing crime trends that are often centralized in a small geographic area, such as what Queen Creek is experiencing now at the local Home Depot.

"They get shopliftings three, four times a day," Bryce said. "It's the mecca of shoplifting on the west side. All the Mesa bad guys come in there and go back to Mesa. Never a dull moment up there."

Another aspect of proactive policing involves indentifying problems and addressing the causes of certain types of crime. An example would include adding additional lighting to known high crime areas, like a street corner or parking.

Person-focused proactive policing centers repeat offenders. "Examples include focused deterrence and stop, question and frisk operations," according to the NIJ.

Community-based proactive policing is exactly what is sounds like: using resources within the community to identify crime and notify police. Those can include neighborhood watch groups, for example, or video camera footage that residents can provide to police as evidence.

Bryce indicated that community-based proactive policing can include educating residents.

"It's kind of funny in one sense, but people still feel like they live in Mayberry," Bryce said, adding that "96% of all our property crime is because people left their car unlocked, their door unlocked, their garage door open, their side gate open."

"Think about that," Bryce said. "We could almost eradicate property crime here if people would just lock their stuff up. People leave guns, car keys, laptops, and this time of year Christmas presents, large dollar items just sitting in their front seat and they're surprised when somebody steals it at night."

Of the 25,000 service calls that the department responded to, 6,000 have been traffic stops and a third of those resulted in citations, according to the department's data.

"We are very proactive when it comes to traffic," Bryce said. "I think we need to triple what we are doing, and we are requesting more staff to do that. You can imagine my resources are stretched very thin. We look at where can we make the best impact while still trying to still manage all the traffic.

"Ironwood and 24th is the new bane of my existence," he said. "People cannot drive that intersection without crashing into each other. It's driving me crazy. I'm waiting for Meridian now that we got that open to be my next problem."

Among those traffic stops are "lots of DUIs," Bryce said.

In the first year, the department reported 121 DUIs, but, according to Bryce, that number appears relatively low and probably an under-reported figure because the department simply does not have enough staff to devote more than two full-time officers to tracking DUIs.

"When I start adding more staff, I guarantee you we are going to triple, quadruple the number of DUIs," Bryce said. "That's what kind of a DUI problem we have at night here and it's an important safety thing that we are working on."

The department recently received two grants totaling $132,377 from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to focus on reducing DUIs in Queen Creek.

"Our DUI enforcement continues to be one of our top five arrests in the town so we are very active in DUI enforcement," Bryce told the Tribune.

The money enabled the department to deploy a more robust traffic task force with more equipment used to test for intoxicated driving, hand-held radar guns and a specially equipped police vehicle.

Queen Creek also continues to focus on other dangerous crimes.

"To be frank, there are a lot of bad sex crimes that we have here." Bryce said. "It is a variety of things. Some are cases that happened ten years ago and they get disclosed. But 40% of my investigations case load are sex crimes."

Bryce said the department has been working closely with the Queen Creek Unified School District to educate students about the prevalence and dangers of predators and has launched various public awareness campaigns to educate the general public, too.

Bryce said the department has also worked with the school district to change the perception of police or the reaction parents and the public have when there are police cars at the schools.

Oftentimes police are there for no other reason than to interact causally with students.

That drew hearty support at the meeting from Queen Creek Unified Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry, who told Bryce at the meeting:

"I don't want to jinx you but I haven't heard anything negative about the attention you are giving the schools and everything that you are doing."

The department recently hired a new officer to foster engagement with schools and the public in general, trying to change what the chief said has become an overly scrutinized and negative perception of the police.

It has also launched a program to train officers in the safest and most effective way for police to interact with autistic kids and patients with dementia, and is making effective use of technology to tackle one of Queen Creek's vexing and most persistent problems — missing persons.

"Missing persons is ridiculous here," Bryce said. "We have more runaways, more missing people than I have ever seen in my jurisdiction. It's really, really, busy with that."

Bryce offered no reason for the missing persons/runaway problem, but did say the department will continue to make it an area of focus.

In its first year of existence, the Queen Creek Police Deparment has grown to 88 total staffers, with 74 sworn police officers and 14 support staff.

"It's been a labor of love," Bryce said. "We're rocking.' We're doing lots of things. It's like dog years. Everybody says 'we've been doing this forever.' No, it's only been 11 months."