11 more Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip

The total number of evacuated Ukrainians has increased to 214, as 11 more Ukrainians were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt.

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "11 more Ukrainians crossed the Rafah border crossing point from Gaza to Egypt. The total number at this moment is 214 people.

There are also nine Moldovans whom we are going to evacuate with our citizens. At this moment, approximately 160 of our citizens and citizens of Moldova have been registered at the Cairo airport, and they will leave on the first evacuation flight to Chișinău."

Details: Korniichuk said that the embassy has received a total of about 360 applications from Ukrainians who want to evacuate from Gaza.

"The Israeli and Egyptian authorities have granted us 229 permits, and citizens are crossing the border under these permits," he said.

At the same time, he added that not all citizens who received permission physically arrived in the south of the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing point.

"In terms of percentage, we managed to evacuate more citizens today [from Gaza – ed.] than most of our partner countries," the ambassador added.

Background:

On 8 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens had been successfully evacuated from Gaza.

On 10 November, Zelenskyy said that 203 Ukrainian citizens had been rescued from Gaza over this week.

Support UP or become our patron!