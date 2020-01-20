AP Photo / Jae C. Hong

The most expensive cities to live in around the world in 2020 have been revealed in the 16th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

The study analyzed a total of 309 housing markets in eight countries — Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and the United States.

To produce the ranking, it looked at data from the third quarter of 2019 using the "mean multiple" approach — the median house price divided by the median household income. The more points a city has, the more expensive it is to live in, according to the ranking.

The survey shows that the most "severely unaffordable major housing markets" are currently in Australia, Canada, China, and New Zealand, which has been the case for a number of years, including last year's report.

Once again, Hong Kong topped the list — the top four are all unchanged from 2019 — while the majority of expensive cities also border the Pacific Ocean.

Scroll down to see the 11 most expensive cities to live in around the world in 2020, ranked by mean multiple in ascending order.

11. Victoria, Canada — 8.1

Victoria Canada snow.JPG More

Reuters / Chad Hipolito

While it's the third-most expensive Canadian city to live in, as pricey as it is, Victoria isn't even the most expensive city in British Columbia.

10. London, UK — 8.2

London Skyline More

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Any resident can tell you how expensive it is to live in London. According to the data, it's the most expensive city in Europe.

9. San Francisco, California — 8.4

San Francisco More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the United States — but only the third-most expensive in California, according to the data.

8. San Jose, California — 8.5

san jose california More

mTaira/Shutterstock

Ahead of Bay Area neighbor San Francisco, San Jose's 2020 ranking is actually down two spots, from sixth in 2019. And it's overall score declined, from 9.4 in 2019 to 8.5 in 2020. Yet it remains the second-most expensive city in the United States to live in.

7. Auckland, New Zealand — 8.6