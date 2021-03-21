11 of the most expensive pieces of crypto art ever sold, from Beeple to Steve Aoki

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annabelle Williams
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beeple V4
Business Insider

The market for crypto art is booming - everyone from Mark Cuban to Paris Hilton to Taco Bell has gotten in on the action.

Since NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are mostly bought and sold via cryptocurrency transactions that are tied to the blockchain, which is by nature decentralized, rounding up the highest-value individual sales can be challenging. But per Insider's reporting and data from the crypto-art auction site Nifty Gateway, here are some of the highest-value NFT transactions to date.

Are there any high-value sales you think should be included? Contact this reporter at awilliams@insider.com with any high-value single NFT transactions you'd like to see.

Nyan Cat by Chris, on Foundation - $590,000

An NFT featuring the popular piece of internet history that is the Nyan Cat meme sold for 300 ETH, or about $590,000, in February. Insider reported that a 24-hour auction took place on Foundation, a platform for crypto art.

THE COMPLETE MF COLLECTION by Beeple, on Nifty Gateway - $777,777.77

This NFT sale is unusual because it includes a physical component as well as the blockchain-based art. This collection of Beeple's art includes many of the digital artist's pieces along with a "physical artifact of the NFT featuring a signed, numbered titanium backplate." Beeple even included a hair sample.

Hairy by Steve Aoki, on Nifty Gateway - $888,888.88

Earlier this month, musician Steve Aoki collaborated with Antoni Tudisco to produce this high-value NFT with a clip of Aoki's music and a dancing blue-and-purple figure. When it sold on March 8, it was a record-breaking single sale for Nifty Gateway.

Not Forgotten, But Gone by WhIsBe, on Nifty Gateway - $1 million

This 16-second clip of a spinning gold skeleton gummy bear sold for $1 million on Nifty Gateway. Artist WhIsBe sells several different gummy bear-based NFTs on the platform as well.

Auction Winner Picks Name by SSX3LAU, on Nifty Gateway - $1.33 million

Electronic music artist 3LAU has gotten into the NFT game and made a major sale in collaboration with Slimesunday. This sale allows the winner of the auction to name the song that plays in the music video NFT.

CryptoPunk #6965, on Larva Labs - $1.54 million

This token, which features a funky fedora, became the third-highest CryptoPunk sale to date when it was last sold on February 19. Several other CryptoPunk tokens have crossed the $1 million threshold, depending on the valuation of the crypto-currency at the time of sale. Find the full list here.

First Tweet by Jack Dorsey, on Valuables - $2.5 million or more

Though the auction closes on March 21, Jack Dorsey's sale of the first-ever Tweet as an NFT is sure to break the top 10; the current bid is $2.5 million, and it's been stagnant since March 6. Dorsey announced the auction earlier this month and plans to donate the proceeds to charity.

CROSSROAD by Beeple, at Nifty Gateway - $6.66 million

On February 24, the digital art platform Nifty Gateway announced on Twitter that a work from Beeple netted $6.6 million on the secondary sale market, brokered through the Nifty Gateway buying services. The NFT features an anti-Trump message.

CryptoPunks #7804 and #3100 at Larva Labs - $7.6 million each

These tradable CryptoPunk collectibles were both sold on March 11 for a value of 4.2k Ethereum, marking the top two sales of all time for CryptoPunk tokens. The Larva Labs website describes the CryptoPunks as "unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain."

"Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" by Beeple, at Christie's - $69 million

The highest-value NFT sale to date is a piece by crypto-artist Beeple put on auction at Christie's. It was the first NFT to be sold at the historic auction house and pointed to a newfound institutional legitimacy for the burgeoning market. The art piece, titled "Everydays: The First 5000 Days," was a compilation of 5,000 pieces of Beeple's work.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Legal questions linger as governments and companies keep pushing into space

    The Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars is still fresh in people’s memories, privately-owned companies are ferrying people and supplies into orbit, and NASA continues to work on “the most powerful rocket” it has ever built. But as world governments and private enterprises continue to eye the skies for opportunities, a SXSW panel called “Who on Earth should govern Space” makes clear that the world’s laws dealing with space aren’t evolving as fast as the technology that gets us there.

  • Trump is planning to launch his own social-media platform in the next few months, aide Jason Miller says

    Miller during an appearance on Fox News said Trump would be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform."

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

    A flight from Newark to Miami had to make an unexpected stop in Charleston after a "disruptive" man bit and punched passengers, USA Today reported.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, Miami Beach police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black and brown — from world-famous Ocean Drive Saturday night using a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.

  • Arkansas Governor: Trump Supporters’ Vaccine Hesitancy Stems from ‘Natural Resistance to Government’

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Sunday that vaccine hesitancy among supporters of former President Trump is the result of a “natural resistance to government,” calling the reluctance to get the vaccine “worrisome.” On CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Hutchinson what he believes is causing the hesitancy seen among Trump voters, noting that half of the 45th president’s supporters have said they do not plan on receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “Well I’ve thought a lot about that and I think it’s a natural resistance to government and skepticism of it,” Hutchinson said. “But you look at the breadth of support here in Arkansas for President Trump, and you have rural voters, you have minority voters and their hesitancy is worrisome, not just here but all across the country.” “And I expect, as a country, we’ll get the 50 percent vaccination rate of the population, but we’re going to have a harder time getting from 50 percent to 70 percent, and it’s about overcoming the skepticism,” he added. However, as National Review‘s Jim Geraghty noted earlier this week, while a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey showed that nearly half of Republican men said they wouldn’t choose to be vaccinated if a vaccine was made available to them, that same survey also showed 24 percent of all self-identified Republicans 20 percent of all self-identified Republican men had already received the vaccine. “Self-identified Republican men made up 13 percent of the sample,” Geraghty writes. “So if slightly less than half of this demographic really does turn down the vaccine when offered, we’re looking at 6 to 7 percent of the overall adult population.” Asked if Trump should be more proactive in encouraging his supporters to receive the vaccine, Hutchinson said he is “delighted” that the president recently indicated that his supporters should get the vaccine. While Trump did not participate in a public service announcement with other former U.S. presidents that encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, Trump did support vaccination in an interview last week. “I don’t know the story behind as to why he wasn’t in the PSA with the other presidents,” Hutchinson said. “Any message is helpful and I think we have to have our leaders, we have to have sports figures, we have to have different representatives of our community, including our political leaders, say [the] vaccine is important.” Hutchinson also reiterated his plans to lift his state’s mask mandate by the end of March. He defended the decision to Bash, who asked why the mandate would be rescinded in light of evidence that has showed the efficacy of mask use in mitigating the spread of the virus. “We’re a year into this and we know so much more today than we did a year ago,” he said. “And so we had to educate people understand the importance of the mask, and I expect even though we take the mask mandate away that people will continue to use the mask when you cannot safely distance.”

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • Glock pistol disguised as toy Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

    A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns – including a semiautomatic pistol well-disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • "One-in-100-year event": Thousands told to evacuate as Australia hit by record rains, flooding

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I flew from NYC to Boston, took the train back, and timed it to see which was faster. The result was closer than I expected.

    Both methods of travel succeeding in getting me between the two cities in less than four hours but I expected more a spread in the final result.

  • With LeBron James injured and out indefinitely, Lakers call for 'next man up'

    The Lakers could be without three starters indefinitely after LeBron James' right ankle injury. They play three big opponents this upcoming week too.

  • A Pennsylvania prosecutor making $60 per hour got demoted because of his DoorDash side gig - where drivers make $17 per hour

    He got caught driving for the food delivery service DoorDash during hours he was supposed to be doing his job as a prosecutor.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.