11 of the most surprising things Priyanka Chopra revealed in her new book

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olivia Singh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
priyanka chopra january 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

  • Priyanka Chopra's memoir titled "Unfinished" is filled with stories about her life and career.

  • Many of the stories will be surprising to fans because the actress hasn't shared them before.

  • For example, she sent a security member to spy on Nick Jonas for her when he took her mom to lunch.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new memoir titled "Unfinished" is stuffed with humorous anecdotes, heartbreaking stories, and new revelations about her life and career.

The book, released on February 9, details the 38-year-old actor's childhood in India (and abroad) and her rise to fame. Though Chopra Jonas has previously talked about many milestones in her life, she's even more outspoken and vulnerable in "Unfiltered."

Here are the most surprising details from Chopra Jonas' memoir.

1. She felt abandoned when her parents sent her to boarding school at 7 years old

priyanka chopra and parents november 2009
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with parents Ashok and Madhu Chopra in November 2009. Yogen Shah/The India Today Group via Getty Images

Parents Ashok and Madhu Chopra sent their daughter to La Martiniere Girls' College because her father believed she needed to learn discipline.

Chopra Jonas says in chapter two of her book that the feeling of being abandoned lasted for a prolonged period of time and she struggled to adjust to her new living situation.

Each time her mom visited her at the school was traumatizing and resulted in plenty of tears, so her parent was told to stop visiting because it was making the experience more difficult for Chopra Jonas.

After going six months without visits from her mom, she stopped questioning why she was sent there in the first place and "began to settle in" and thrive.

It also instilled a sense of independence that Chopra Jonas has carried with her throughout her life.

2. She got escorted out of the Museum of Modern Art as a teen when she reached out and touched Van Gogh's famed 'Starry Night' painting

Priyanka Chopra Nokia 2010
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2010. Rafiq Maqbool/AP

In chapter three, Chopra Jonas talks about visiting the MoMa with her relatives after moving to Queens, NY. She recalled being "utterly fascinated by the deep swirls of color and texture" in Van Gogh's art, so much so that she reached out and touched it.

Chopra Jonas says that "a nearby security guard swooped" in and escorted her and her family out of the museum, much to her cousin's embarrassment.

"I was mortified that I was the reason all of us had gotten kicked out," she writes. "Somewhere inside, though, I was also silently exhilarated."

3. At 14 years old, she stuffed her then-boyfriend in her closet to avoid getting caught by her aunt who she was living with at the time in America

priyanka chopra february 2012
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in February 2012. Markus Schreiber/AP

After living in NY, Chopra Jonas and her relatives rejoined other family members in Indianapolis, Indiana. There, she met her first boyfriend, who she refers to in her novel as "Bob" to protect his privacy.

Because Chopra Jonas wasn't allowed to date, she circumvented the rule by confining their relationship to school grounds.

The actress says that she tried to "outsmart" her clever aunt Kiran on many occasions, which only fueled her suspicions. Chopra Jonas' sneaking around caught up to her when her aunt showed up at the house earlier than usual one afternoon, just as she and her boyfriend were about to have their first kiss together on her couch.

With no way for the boy to escape undetected, Chopra Jonas "shoved him into my closet." But her aunt found him anyway and scolded her for being deceitful.

4. Her dad had wrought iron bars installed on the windows of their house after a guy followed her home after tutoring, jumped their gate, and climbed to the balcony of her room

priyanka chopra march 2013
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in March 2013. Rajanish Kakade/AP

Chopra Jonas says that when she left her home country for America at almost 13 years old, she was "gawky." When she returned years later at 16, her body matured and she looked more "womanly," which caught the attention of boys.

The actress says that in order to catch up on her academics, she and other girls traveled via a rickshaw to a tutor's home and "sometimes boys would follow on their bikes."

Chopra Jonas says she was unfazed by the attention, but her father took it seriously when one guy trespassed on her family's property. To prevent that from happening again, he had bars installed.

5. At one point, her goal was to study aeronautical engineering at a college in Australia

priyanka chopra august 2013
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in August 2013. Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Prior to entering the pageants that changed her life, Chopra Jonas planned on becoming an aeronautical engineer.

"I'd always been fascinated by the physics and modern technology," the star writes in chapter four of her book.

She became particularly interested in aeronautics the first time she flew on a plane. As a teen, Chopra Jonas was interested in pursuing that career path in Melbourne, which had an aeronautical engineering program that intrigued her.

To complete the application, she needed to include a passport-style photo, so she went to a studio at a nearby mall, and that eventually led to her taking additional photos - which her brother and mom then submitted to the Miss India World contest without telling her.

6. She had a 'crazy tendril of hair swirling down over my left eye' at the Miss World 2000 competition because of a curling iron mishap

priyanka chopra miss world november 2000
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Miss World competition in November 2000. Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images

Chopra Jonas' hair was in a sophisticated up-do for Miss India World in January 2000, where she was crowned the winner. In her book, the actress reveals that the section of hair that cascaded over one side of her face was put there to conceal a blemish.

Earlier in the day, she used a curling iron to touch up her hair, but "with all the congestion, I got jostled and accidentally burned my forehead with the hot metal."

Chopra Jonas tried to cover the resulting scab with foundation, but that wasn't enough - hence the piece of hair in the front.

7. Her signature namaste pose that she frequently does at red carpets originated at Miss World 2000, as a way to keep her strapless dress from falling down

priyanka chopra miss world namaste pose
On the left: Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Miss World 2000 competition. On the right: The actress at UNICEF's Snowflake Ball in December 2019. Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

In all the hustle and bustle of the Miss World 2000 competition in November of that year (which she won), Chopra Jonas says that the tape that was put on her body earlier in the day to keep her strapless dress in place had loosened due to perspiration.

To hold her dress up, Chopra came up with a solution on the spot.

"I pressed my hands together in a namaste and kept them close to my body as much of the time as I could in an effort to hold my gown up," she writes in her book.

8. Promoting skin lightening creams was 'one of the biggest missteps of my career and is one of my most profound regrets'

priyanka chopra september 2013
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in September 2013. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

One of the more controversial aspects of Chopra Jonas' career was her involvement in ads for "fairness creams" or products that had lightening properties. In Indian culture, fair skin is considered more beautiful, and Chopra Jonas had her own experiences of feeling "unattractive" because of comments made about her darker skin tone when she was younger.

In retrospect, the actress says that "promoting the destructive messages" of those ads was a major regret. And after realizing her error, she distanced herself from such brand deals.

9. She fell 'into a depression' three years after her dad died

priyanka chopra september 2017
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in September 2017. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Chopra Jonas' father died in June 2013 after a long battle with a rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma. The actress said that she walled herself off emotionally afterward and didn't unpack her grief.

Three years later, when she moved from Montreal, Canada to New York City to film the second season of "Quantico," she became depressed because of the weight of her grief.

She describes that period as "a never-ending slump, a long sigh of sadness" that lasted for nearly two years.

Chopra Jonas was consumed by numbness and isolation, and didn't receive support from others because she didn't tell anyone about her struggles.

Eventually, she realized that she missed the lively person she used to be, and began being kinder to herself and being more sociable.

She also healed by allowing herself to "feel the sadness that I hadn't wanted to feel."

10. She sent a member of her security team to spy on Jonas when he first took her mom out for lunch without her

priyanka chopra nick jonas january 2020 grammys 1
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in January 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jonas first visited India in June, shortly after he and the "Baywatch" star started dating. On one of the days when Chopra Jonas was preoccupied with work commitments, Jonas said that he was going to use it as an opportunity to take her mom out for lunch.

"I zipped right into worrying mode," Chopra Jonas writes in chapter nine, explaining that she couldn't help but be concerned about what they'd talk about during the meal and if they would embarrass her.

She was consumed by the possibilities during a meeting that day, so "unable to take the suspense any longer, I sent a member of my security team out to take pictures of them at the restaurant they'd gone to."

Chopra Jonas says she asked the security member to "spy on them" and snap photos so she could analyze their body language.

Unbeknownst to her, that was the day when Jonas told her mom that he planned on proposing to Chopra Jonas and wanted her approval.

11. Her foot got pierced by a piece of wood sticking out of the bathroom floor the day before her wedding

priyanka chopra nick jonas wedding reception new delhi india december 2018
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India in December 2018. Altaf Qadri/AP

On the day of the Mehndi (the pre-wedding henna ceremony) and the Sangeet (the musical celebration), Chopra accidentally "stepped down hard" on a two-inch, spike-like piece of wood that "drove straight into my heel."

A doctor was called to assist, but Chopra Jonas says that she was impatient, so she took matters into her own hands.

With Jonas holding her foot, she drenched it in perfume (because of the product's alcohol) and "pulled the bloody spear out with a pair of tweezers."

Hours later, she attended the two pre-wedding events - and even wore heels at the Sangeet.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Naomi Osaka Hopes Serena Williams Never Stops Playing

    Osaka beat the 23-time Grand Slam champ.

  • Meghan Markle—Who Is Expecting Her Second Child—Is Due at the End of Spring

    She and Prince Harry shared the exciting baby news over the weekend with a romantic black-and-white photo.

  • Missoma, Meghan Markle's Go-To Jewelry Brand, Launches First Fine Collection

    Shop the sparkle right here.

  • Jessica Alba Signs With UTA

    UTA has inked L.A.’s Finest, Sin City and Dark Angel actress, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Jessica Alba. Alba has made over 25 feature films, earning a combined box office total of over $800 million. After breaking out in James Cameron’s Fox series Dark Angel, she went on to star in Fox/Marvel’s Fantastic Four. Her features also include Valentine’s Day, Robert Rodriguez’s […]

  • 'Raya and the Last Dragon' exclusive: 'Crafting Raya'

    Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and the "Raya and the Last Dragon" filmmakers on creating Disney's next animated warrior princess movie.

  • Lana Condor Fact Checks Fans on The Internet

    In this episode of Fan Fact Check, Lana Condor (To All The Boys: Always and Forever) hits the world wide web to fact check her fan sites. She goes online to debunk or confirm myths on her fan-made profiles. From collaborating on YouTube ideas with her partner to the interview that made her projectile vomit, Lana sets the record straight on what's true and what's false. To All The Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming on Netflix.

  • Did You Miss The Hidden Symbolism Of Lara Jean’s Hair In To All The Boys 3?

    TO ALL THE BOYS IVE LOVED BEFORE 3. Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey, Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky, in TO ALL THE BOYS IVE LOVED BEFORE 3. Cr. Katie Yu / Netflix © 2020 A lot changes in the transition time between high school and college. For many of us, that involves a big move away from family, possibly to an entirely new city or country, leaving behind the friends you had for the first eighteen years of your life. The very relatable rite of passage — all of the uncertainty, fear, and anticipation that comes with it — plays out in the final film of the beloved To All The Boys trilogy. For those who haven’t binged it yet, Netflix’s To All The Boys: Always & Forever follows Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and high-school boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) as they try to navigate the college-planning process in their senior year. The idea is that they’ll both go to Stanford together — Lara Jean will study English Lit and Peter will… play lacrosse — but in a baffling admission decision, Peter gets in while Lara Jean gets rejected. From there, Lara Jean is forced to pivot and consider the other schools she was accepted to, Berkeley and NYU. At first, Berkeley is the clear and obvious choice, as it’s on the West Coast, not too far from her family home in Portland, Oregon, and only an hour away from Stanford and Peter. But during a senior class trip to New York City, Lara Jean is instantly swept up in the energy of Manhattan and instead decides that she wants to move across the country to NYU after graduation. This is just the broad-strokes premise — there are many other conflicts and coming-of-age milestones that play out along the way — but it’s important that you pay attention until the very end, because the last scene is pretty symbolic given the context. The series closes with Lara Jean setting up her dorm room at NYU, starting her new life in a new city — with a dramatic new haircut. Thinking about Lara Jeans haircut… 🥰#toalltheboysalwaysandforever pic.twitter.com/9Sr6rbHWum— To All The Boys (@larajeanscenes) February 14, 2021 The shorter, blunter haircut not only feels like the perfect physical representation of a fresh start — and sort of an anti-breakup cut — but it also makes Lara Jean look more grown-up and ready to tackle her college chapter. Whether or not that involves a loyal long-distance relationship with Peter or a totally different path, you can choose your ending. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Lucy Hale Will Convince You To Get HighlightsI Bleached My Black Hair To Caramel — & I Love ItKaty Perry Traded Her Blonde For Dark Brown Hair

  • Roush Fenway Racing becomes first carbon neutral NASCAR team

    CONCORD, N.C., (February 18, 2021) — Roush Fenway Racing today announced that the team has become the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team, powered by its official sponsor Castrol. Throughout the 2021 NASCAR season, Castrol will power the Roush Fenway team by supporting Roush Fenway‘s carbon reduction and offset programs across their operations both on and off […]

  • RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Explodes After Teresa Giudice Spreads 'Disgusting Rumor' About Her

    During the episode, Teresa Giudice told her costars about a rumor she heard that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan had cheated on her

  • Chicago journalism students call attention to unsolved murders of 51 women

    A group of journalism students in Chicago has shed light on the cold cases of more than 50 women who were brutally murdered in the city over the past 20 years. The effort was spearheaded by Roosevelt University Journalism professor John Fountain who, last January, tasked his students with giving a voice to the voiceless by sharing the untold stories of 51 women whose deaths remain unsolved and ignored by mainstream media, PEOPLE reports. One research group, Murder Accountability Project, believes the killings may be the work of a serial killer.

  • UK nightlife at risk of ‘extinction’ due to Covid, report warns

    Music industry pleads for clarity on date for return of live concerts

  • Rachael Ray Shares Update on Rebuilding Her Home After 'Terrifying’ Fire

    Rachael Ray shares an update on rebuilding her home and reflects on the day of her ‘terrifying’ house fire.

  • Journalism Students Shine Light on Unsolved Murders of 51 Chicago Women: 'Humanity Lost'

    “If there were 51 dogs killed in the city of Chicago, we would be up in arms,” Roosevelt University Journalism professor John W. Fountain tells PEOPLE. “These are 51 women and we should care.”

  • All About Vanessa Valladares, Zac Efron's New Live-In Girlfriend

    The aspiring model planned Efron's 33rd birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia.

  • Selena Gomez gives fans a candid look into her 'real life' with her latest makeup-free photo

    The Rare Beauty founder is all about keeping it real with fans.

  • Projecting the NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James maintains top perch

    LeBron James leads the superstar names who get the nod for Seerat Sohi's All-Star Game starter picks.

  • Adopting a Dog? Here's How Much It Will Really Cost You

    If you've had your eye on a shelter dog to help keep you company during the pandemic, you aren't alone. In total, the average cost of owning a dog during the first year lands somewhere between $1,471 and $2,008.31, according to the ASPCA.

  • Selena Gomez Looks Cozy and Cute in Candid Makeup-Free Instagram Photo: 'K But Real Life'

    The Rare Beauty founder wore glasses and a messy ponytail as she cuddled up in a blanket

  • A New 'WandaVision' Fan Theory Explains How Vision Is Actually Still Alive

    Using an age-old comic book trick, to boot.

  • I Was a Victim of Sexual Harassment in India, Today I Rejoice

    Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via GettyNEW DELHI—I didn’t even know I was holding my breath until my phone screen flashed the message “Priya Ramani is acquitted.” And then my Twitter timeline exploded with happiness, tears and hope—from women I know, women I don’t know. But we were bound by an elation that felt deeply personal in a country where women are used to daily defeats and disappointments.What happened on Wednesday afternoon was that an Indian court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed against her by a former government minister. In 2018, during a #MeToo wave in the country, Ramani had alleged in a social media post that she was sexually harassed in 1993 by MJ Akbar, then a top newspaper editor, when he had called her to a hotel in Mumbai for a job interview. Following her allegations, over 20 other women had come forward to make sexual misconduct allegations against Akbar—who was then a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.The allegations led Akbar to step down as minister, but not before he filed a criminal defamation case—using an archaic, colonial-era law—against Ramani. Over the last two years, we have all watched the case unfold with nervous anticipation because the future of the #MeToo movement in India as well as the campaign for safer workplaces for women in the country hinged on the outcome of this case. If she was silenced, we would all be silenced. Following the defamation suit, many voices had already been quieted and the #MeToo movement had petered out.Rosanna Arquette Won’t Be Silenced: There Are ‘a Lot More Harvey Weinsteins’In 2018, Ramani told a Delhi court that “it was important for women to speak up about sexual harassment at the workplace. Many of us are brought up to believe that silence is a virtue." But even for those who did not believe silence was a virtue, our patriarchal system has always managed to silence them.I was 26, when I had relocated back to India after working for three years in the British media and picked up work as a correspondent in the Calcutta bureau of an Indian daily. A year and a half into my job, I had to quit because of sexual harassment by the chief of bureau. I went to the highest of authorities in that newspaper with my complaints. Mostly people were incredulous that I was talking about sexual harassment. You were supposed to grin and bear it, not lodge a complaint against a “man of repute.” Because even if the allegations were true, I somehow, “must have led him on.” There was no social media, no anti-sexual harassment law then.The incident killed my career, while my harasser went from strength to strength in the organization including raving eulogies after he passed on from a terminal disease some years back. My complaint was never acknowledged. It’s a scar I have borne for over 16 years now. I am still bitter—I still don’t trust the system.And I am not alone. An annual review earlier this month by the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry—India’s first national business chamber for women—found that almost 69 percent of victims of sexual harassment keeps it quiet because of a lack of trust in the system, fear of reprisal, and concern for their careers, and a belief that there would be no consequences for their harasser. A Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry report found that only 31 percent of the companies it surveyed had instituted internal committees to probe sexual misconduct allegations.Back in Calcutta, many women came up to me later, telling me in confidence that they were harassed by this man, too. But no one would go on record. If I knew what would happen to me, perhaps I wouldn’t have gone on the record either. For the next few years, no other media organization in the city would hire me, no matter what references I produced.And while I was fighting for justice, they came at me from various quarters. One male editor sitting in Chennai gave my harasser a character reference; he didn’t even know me. Female colleagues remained silent, or offered unasked commentary on my character to the human resources manager. My only ally was my fiancé and colleague—now my husband—who stood by me, but we were already engaged and his testimony did not hold much weight. A good friend who was witness to the harassment bowed out, too, panicking about his career. He did well in life, reaching to the top management level in various news organizations, while my career was cut short. The chairperson of the group—a woman—did not even bother to acknowledge my emails.But this was 2004. The Supreme Court had already formulated the Vishaka Guidelines on sexual harassment in 1997, but there was scant awareness—-I definitely did not know about them. The guidelines would become the basis for the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act in 2013, whereby organization were required to have internal committees to probe sexual harassment allegations.After months of these onslaughts, I was teetering on the edge of a nervous breakdown. My self-confidence was decimated; I began to doubt the truth that I had lived through for months before I had lodged a formal complaint. I gave up seeking justice and instead tried to resurrect what was left of my career in the city but without much success—and around five years later when I was presented with an opportunity to move to another city and start afresh, I grabbed it. I managed to revive my career but the harassment and the attack on my dignity remained a deep scar that never fully healed.But when I read through the court’s ruling—a ruling that recognized that “even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser” and that “sexual abuse takes away dignity and self confidence” and stressed that “the right of reputation can’t be protected at the cost of right to dignity” and most importantly that “women have the right to put their grievances even after decades”—I felt a vindication that was my very own.And I was not alone, from activists to the average woman in the street, everyone was suffused with the hope that this was a turning point in the history of women’s movements in India. Gender activist Kavita Krishnan says this win is important because “it will act as a deterrent for the next man who thinks all he needs is a defamation suit to silence a woman.”Rituparna Chatterjee, a safe workplace campaigner agrees. “In a country where as a woman, the simple act of existing feels like going to war every day, this is huge, even though let it sink in that we are celebrating the fact that a woman was not punished for her truth,” she says.The judgment in Akbar’s defamation suit will be a “good precedent for existing cases,” says Ranjana Kumari, director of the Delhi-based Centre for Social Research, a nonprofit that works to empower women. “It’s so important that the court recognized that a woman’s dignity is more important than a man’s reputation,” she said.Kumari, who is part of over 30 sexual harassment committees, says the judgment will resuscitate India’s #MeToo movement and encourage more women to seek legal redress. In 2004, I did not go to the courts because I was discouraged by almost everyone who said it would just mean continuing harassment for me. While I was waiting for the judge to rule in the case, there was a pit in my stomach and my fingers were tightly crossed. Because as I told my husband, “you never know.”“There are some days when trust needs to be reinstilled in the system,” says Pallavi Pareek, founder and CEO of Ungender, a Delhi-based advisory firm that works to improve diversity and inclusion within the workplace, with a focus on sexual harassment and maternity discrimination, in accordance with existing laws. “This judgment will bring confidence to millions of women out there who contemplate everyday, whether to speak up or not. Women who doubt whether anyone will believe them.”Yes, it is one judgment and perhaps not enough to overhaul a system that is engineered to act against women—but if the ruling had gone against Ramani on Wednesday, the repercussions would have been grave. At the very least, it would have institutionalized workplace harassment for women.So, let us bask in Ramani’s win—tomorrow we will pick up the fight again.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.