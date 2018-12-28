The 11 Most Valuable Personal-Finance Lessons of 2018

How to reduce taxes and medical bills, help the next generation save for retirement and protect against identity theft were some of the issues on readers' minds in 2018.

Editor's Note: Kim Lankford answers readers' real-life financial queries in her popular Ask Kim column on Kiplinger.com and in Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine. She receives hundreds of questions every month.

Thank you for your questions this past year. They let me know which topics are important to you--and most likely to other readers, too. Your questions ranged from how to reduce health care costs and make the most of tax breaks in retirement to how to protect your home from a disaster and protect yourself from scam artists. For many of you, the new tax law presented new challenges and required a different financial strategy for 2018. Here are the 11 most valuable personal finance lessons based on your questions this past year:

Adapt to Tax Law Changes

The new tax law changed some traditional financial-planning strategies. Fewer people will be itemizing their income tax deductions now that the standard deduction has almost doubled, which means that they need to use a new strategy to get a tax break for their charitable gifts. See Tax Strategies for Charitable Giving and New Tax Law Offers Added Incentive to Make Tax-Free Transfer of RMDs From Your IRA to Charity. Also see Make the Most of Potential Tax Deductions Under the New Tax Law. The new tax law also made some big changes to 529 college-savings plans, allowing you to use up to $10,000 per year tax-free to pay for private-school tuition for kindergarten through 12th grade. See 529 Savings Plans Have More Uses. You can also transfer money from a 529 plan to an ABLE account, which can be a big help for children who have special needs. See How to Use College Savings to Benefit Children With Special Needs.

Make Tax-Smart Contributions to Your Grandchildren

You can help your children and grandchildren get a head start on their financial futures--and reap some tax benefits, too. Many readers wanted to help their grandchildren save for college through a 529 college-savings plan. But they wondered what they would need to do to get a tax deduction for their 529 contributions while making sure they didn't hurt the child's chances for financial aid. See Shopping for a 529 Plan for a Grandchild and How a Grandparent's 529 Account Affects College Financial Aid. Also see How to Help Pay a Grandchild's Tuition. Readers also sought advice on using a Roth IRA to help a working child or grandchild build up significant tax-free savings for the long term. See How to Turn a Teen's Summer Wages into Millions and Helping Young Workers Open a Roth IRA. For other ideas to help your kids and grandkids financially, see Financial Gifts for Kids.

Stretch Your Retirement Savings

Understanding the tax laws can help you stretch your retirement savings. See Contribute More to Retirement Accounts in 2019 and Get a Tax Reward for Saving for Retirement. Some people don't realize they can contribute to a Roth IRA, or that they just need to take some extra steps if their income is too high. See 5 Ways Roth IRAs Help Retirees and Tax Consequences of a "Backdoor" Roth IRA.

And after saving for retirement for years, many readers are starting to withdraw the money and want to minimize the tax consequences. See How to Calculate Tax-Free and Taxable IRA Withdrawals. Older readers also had a lot of questions about required minimum distributions--withdrawals they must make from 401(k)s and traditional IRAs after they reach age 70½. See 6 Questions Retirees Are Asking About RMDs, How Investments Are Sold When RMDs Are on Autopilot, and The Rules for Making a Tax-Free Donation from an IRA.

Score a Triple Tax Break With a Health Savings Account

A health savings account saves money on health care costs--and it's also one of the most tax-advantaged ways to save for the future. Now that more people have high-deductible health insurance policies, whether they are through an employer or on their own, they're eligible to contribute to an HSA, which provides a triple tax break: your contributions are tax-deductible (or pretax if through an employer), the money grows tax-deferred, and it can be withdrawn tax-free to pay your deductible, co-payments and many other eligible medical expenses tax-free in any year. (See Health Savings Account Limits for 2019 for more information about how to qualify and how much you can contribute. Also see Jump-Starting a Health Savings Account With an IRA Rollover.) And HSAs have more uses than you may realize - see Using a Health Savings Account to Pay for Long-Term-Care Insurance premiums. HSA contributions have to stop when you sign up for Medicare, but there are still a lot of uses for the money after you reach age 65. See Answers to Questions About Health Savings Accounts and Medicare.