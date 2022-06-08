11 Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch

Fahad Ali Khan
·7 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 11 notable quarterly reports to watch. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch.

Prominent companies from the tech sector, including Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) and GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB), recently came out with the financial results for their respective quarters.

Shares of GitLab and Coupa Software rallied on better-than-expected results. However, Smartsheet stock turned red in the pre-market trading Wednesday, June 8, despite beating analysts’ expectations for its fiscal first quarter.

Many other stocks, including food products maker The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and sporting goods store chain Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO), also came into the limelight after posting their financial results.

11 Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch
11 Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch

Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch

11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) fell nearly six percent on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after missing profit and sales expectations for its fiscal third quarter. The Tennessee-based chain of restaurant and gift stores reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, down from $1.51 per share in the year-ago period.

In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted revenue of $790.2 million, up 11 percent on a year-over-year basis. However, the results came in below the consensus of $1.35 per share for earnings and $795.52 million for revenue.

Looking forward, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) expects its fourth-quarter revenue to increase about 8 percent over the same period of 2021.

Discussing the results, CEO Sandra B. Cochran said in a statement:

“A challenging macro environment, including deteriorating consumer sentiment and high inflationary pressures, impacted both our top and bottom lines in the third quarter. Despite these challenges, our teams worked hard to deliver on our mission of Pleasing People and continue our strong retail and off-premise performance.”

10. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) recently announced better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based clothing company earned 72 cents per share on an adjusted basis, up from 56 cents per share in the same period of 2021.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $688.8 million, from $519.9 million in the year-ago period. Analysts were expecting G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $589.73 million.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) also issued the financial outlook for its fiscal 2023. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.40 - $4.50 per share and revenue of about $3.24 billion for the full year.

Like G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), investors are also closely observing Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) and GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB), following their earnings reports.

9. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) fell over three percent on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, despite posting better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter. The wholesale distributor of food reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, surpassing expectations of 97 cents per share.

In addition, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) posted revenue of $7.24 billion, up 9.2 percent on a year-over-year basis and above estimates of $7.10 billion. The gross margin for the quarter decreased to 14 percent from 14.6 percent in the year-ago period.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) also raised its profit outlook for the full year. The company now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.65 - $4.90 per share, compared to its previous outlook between $3.90 - $4.20 per share. The updated guidance is better than the consensus of $4.16 per share.

8. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) slightly moved down in the extended hours on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, even after posting its fiscal fourth-quarter profit above expectations.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) reported earnings of $1.60 per share, well above $1.12 per share in the same period of 2021. Revenue for the quarter increased to $3.46 billion, from $2.38 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.59 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

Among other updates, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) reported that its board authorized to increase the quarterly dividend by 9 percent to 38 cents per share.

Speaking on the results, CEO Darren Rebelez said in a statement:

“Despite all-time high fuel costs and challenging macro-economic conditions, fuel volume and margins remained strong. We had the most acquisitive year in our Company's history, finishing the year with 2,452 stores.”

7. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rose to a nearly two month-high on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after exceeding profit and sales expectations for its fiscal first quarter. The financial technology company earned 27 cents per share on an adjusted basis, down from 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue came in at $205.7 million, representing a surge of 12 percent over the same period of 2021. Analysts were expecting HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $203.98 million.

For its fiscal 2023, HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) guided for adjusted earnings in the range of $1.23 - $1.32 per share and revenue between $827 - $837 million.

Like HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) and GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) also caught investors’ attention after releasing their earnings reports.

6. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) turned red in the after-hours trading session on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, following its fiscal third-quarter results. The San Mateo-based software company reported an adjusted loss of 26 cents per share, compared to 16 cents per share in the year-ago period.

In addition, Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) posted revenue of $197.4 million, up 20 percent on a year-over-year basis. The results were better than analysts' average estimate for a loss of 27 cents per share and revenue of $187.69 million.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) also released its segment-wise sales results. Its subscription and support revenue climbed 34 percent to $86.9 million, services revenue jumped 18 percent to $56.7 million and license revenue increased 6 percent to $53.9 million in the quarter.

Looking forward, Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) expects revenue in the range of $226 - $232 million for its fiscal fourth quarter and between $794 - $800 million for its fiscal 2022.

Commenting on the results, CEO Mike Rosenbaum said in a statement:

“In the third quarter, we exceeded our outlook for revenue and ARR driven by continued momentum for Guidewire Cloud, closing another eight cloud deals in the quarter. This momentum is a result of the terrific progress we are making with Guidewire Cloud and also the resilience and durability of our customer base and the industry we serve.”

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 11 Notable Quarterly Reports to Watch is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IMF's Gopinath sees risk of de-anchoring U.S. inflation expectations

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. inflation could remain above the Federal Reserve's targets for a long time based on current projections, and there is a risk of inflation expectations "de-anchoring," International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday. Based on current projections of what the interest rate path may be, inflation will stay above the Fed's 2% target "for a long time," said Gopinath, speaking at an online event hosted by the Financial Times. "That's an environment that we're not used to being in, you could risk their inflation expectations de-anchoring," she said.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June, check out Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 Stocks in June. Jim Cramer, the journalist investor and hugely successful former hedge fund manager, has […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You may not realize it, but what's arguably the most important data release of the entire second quarter occurred just a few weeks ago -- and it has nothing to do with inflation or economic growth. May 16 represented the Form 13F filing deadline for money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. If there was one trend that clearly stood out during the first quarter, it's that growth stocks were on the menu for many billionaire money managers.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're nearing a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The overall market is down big to start 2022, but growth stocks, or companies that are growing fast but are currently unprofitable, have been hit even worse. Many such names are down 70% to 90% or more in response to high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    These two Dividend Kings can keep paying a steadily growing stream of passive income for many more years.

  • This Company Could Become The Next Great Dividend Stock. But Here's Why Most Investors Will Miss It.

    Quick: Name five companies that could be great dividend stocks over the next decade. Nearly a decade ago, the bigwigs of the alcohol industry -- specifically those running Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller -- decided to see what would happen if they combined their companies to form the world's largest beer maker. The cumulative result of AB-InBev's quest for industry domination was a balance sheet that had a staggering $122 billion in total debt.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Mounting concerns of a possible recession have resulted in a difficult start to the year for financial markets. As investors have shifted from growth stocks to value stocks, this has led high-yielding dividend stocks to perform well so far this year. With 71,000 employees and more than 175 markets where its cigarettes and non-combustible products (i.e., heat-not-burn product called IQOS) are sold, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is the largest tobacco company in the world.

  • Lumber Price Gets Chopped in Half Amid Chill in Housing Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the cheapest since September as rising interest rates put a damper on the housing market.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsLumber futures fell as low as $568.40 per 1,000 board feet

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...