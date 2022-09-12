11-year-old accused of starting fire that destroyed a Dollar General, MD officials say

An 11-year-old boy is charged in a fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Maryland, officials say.

The boy, whose identity is not being released because he’s a juvenile faces a charge of first-degree arson in connection with a Sept. 3 fire in Hampstead, Maryland, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The boy has been released to the custody of his parents. Charges are being sent to the Department of Juvenile Services.

The fire started around 5 p.m Sept. 3, the fire marshal said. Police and firefighters arrived to the scene of the Dollar General at 834 South Main Street in Hampstead, Maryland.

Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company began working to contain the fire and quickly initiated a second alarm bringing firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore and Adams counties to assist. More than 100 firefighters worked the fire for several hours, according to a Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.

One firefighter was evaluated and released, but no other injuries were reported, the post says.

Officials say the fire caused $2.5 million in damages.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Carroll County for their support since this devastating fire,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the news release. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the assistance of the Hampstead Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.”

Hampstead is about 30 miles northwest of Baltimore.

