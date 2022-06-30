11-year-old arrested after woman is attacked in attempted carjacking, Michigan cops say

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after a woman was attacked during an attempted carjacking, Michigan authorities say.

The child is one of two suspects believed to be involved in the assault, though officials say he uncooperative and will not give up any information on who else was there.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety in Wyoming, Michigan, was called to the incident at about 5:53 a.m. Thursday, June 30, according to a news release.

A 41-year-old woman was found with a head injury she received during the attack, the department said. She was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. Information on her condition wasn’t provided.

The victim and witnesses shared information with officers that helped “in quickly apprehending one of the juveniles,” according to the news release. The boy had run away, but he was arrested after a short chase.

The 11-year-old boy, from Grand Rapids, is being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify a second suspect. Authorities say the two tried to steal a Kia Sorento SUV.

Wyoming is part of the Grand Rapids metropolitan area in western Michigan.

