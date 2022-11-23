11-year-old Belleville boy shot, taken to St. Louis hospital with ‘critical injuries’

An 11-year-old boy was was shot in Belleville Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Mark Heffernan, assistant chief of the Belleville Police, said officers were called to a residence in the 9000 block of Lebanon Ave. reporting that the boy had been shot. They found him inside the residence.

He was initially taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later transported to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries, Heffernan said.

Officers took a 19-year old man into custody for questioning, Heffernan said. At this point, investigators believe the shooting was accidental, he said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Heffernan said the victim and the suspect have a family relationship. Police are not seeking any other suspects in this case.