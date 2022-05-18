11-year-old bit by dog fends it off with a broom until help arrives, WA police say

An 11-year-old girl used a broom to try and get away from two dogs, but one bit her, police in Washington said.

The child needed stitches on her left arm after the bite on May 13, the Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post.

When an officer responded to the call, two dogs “aggressively” approached him as the girl was being treated by the fire department, police said.

The officer shot at the dogs that appeared to “target” him, injuring one of the them, police said.

The injured dog was euthanized, but the second dog was returned to its owner unharmed, police said.

Body camera footage shows the dogs running toward the officer in an aggressive manner, police said.

Hiker and his dog vanish in ravine after calling his wife for help, Arizona cops say

Coast Guard stumbles onto dog swimming across vast Pamlico Sound off North Carolina

Man and dog tumble down 60-foot cliff into creek bed in Pennsylvania, rescuers say