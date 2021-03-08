11-year-old boy among 9 people shot, 1 fatally, Sunday in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO – A 51-year-old man died after being shot and an 11-year-old boy was wounded in separate shootings in Chicago on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of East 83rd Street in the Stony Island Park neighborhood at 7:25 p.m. following a report that a man had been shot in the head. Chicago police said the man had been sitting inside a vehicle when he was shot.

Police said the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Matthew Harlan, 51, of the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue, was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.

An 11-year-old boy also was shot while he sat in a vehicle Sunday evening, police said.

About 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of West 119th Street in West Pullman. Authorities said the boy had been sitting in a vehicle when a white Honda pulled up next to it and someone inside began firing shots toward the vehicle. The child was shot in the arm and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, according to a statement from police, who did not release information on his condition.

Seven other people were shot Sunday, for a total of nine; eight people were injured and Harlan’s was the lone homicide investigation launched Sunday, police said.

Among those injured in unrelated shootings were a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom were shot as they waited in Chicago parking lots, investigators said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The 15-year-old had been in an East Garfield Park convenience store parking lot in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street on the West Side when he was shot at 3:37 p.m., police said.

The man, 20, was in the parking lot of a North Austin restaurant, in the 5100 block of West North Avenue, at 4:52 p.m.

No arrests had been made, said police, who released no information on the condition of any of those shot.