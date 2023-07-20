11-year-old boy catches piranha-like fish in Oklahoma pond: 'An unusual bite'

OKLAHOMA CITY — An 11-year-old boy caught an invasive fish with human-like teeth while fishing in an Oklahoma pond over the weekend, prompting wildlife conservation officials to warn about damages the species can cause to local ecosystems.

While fishing in an Oklahoma City neighborhood pond, Charlie Clinton "got an unusual bite" and reeled in a pacu, which is a fish native to South America and is closely related to piranhas, the state Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a social media post.

The department has expressed concern over the increasing presence of the non-native fish, which can grow up to 3.5 feet in length and weigh as much as 88 pounds. Pacus primarily feed on plants but are considered omnivorous.

"Non-native pacu in Oklahoma waters are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets, and releasing them when they outgrow their tank," the Department of Wildlife Conservation said. "These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways can be incredibly harmful to native wildlife."

Pacus have been caught in the state previously, according to the department, including when another 11-year-old caught the fish in a lake in 2018.

The presence of pacus in Oklahoma is not an isolated incident, as these fish have been found in waterways in over 36 states throughout the country. The species has also been known to cause problems in Arizona, where people have used state lakes and ponds as dumping grounds for exotic species.

Charlie Clinton was fishing in an Oklahoma City neighborhood pond over the weekend when he reeled in what turned out to be a pacu, which is a South American fish closely related to Piranha.

What is a pacu? Some call them 'vegetarian piranhas'

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation noted the potential harm the fish can cause to native wildlife and ecosystems.

Pacus, often referred to as "vegetarian piranhas" due to their similar appearance, are commonly sold as pets to home aquarium owners. While pacus are related to piranhas, they "get much bigger," according to the Global Center for Species Survival.

With proper care, these fish can make responsive pets. But when they outgrow their tanks, some owners release them into waterways where the invasive species will crowd out native species.

Dear, whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a NEIGHBORHOOD pond;



how dare you. pic.twitter.com/WwQqJ9REAz — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) July 18, 2023

Impact on ecosystems

Pacus primarily feed on plant material and not flesh or scales, unlike their piranha relatives. Their teeth differ, with the pacu having squarer, straighter teeth and a less severe underbite or slight overbite.

A pacu's powerful jaws are designed for crushing plant seeds and pose a risk of traumatic injuries to humans, prompting warnings for fishermen and aquarists.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation urged people who find pacus to remove them from watersheds and to contact a local game warden.

"These fish don't belong in U.S. waters," the Global Center for Species Survival said in a social media post.

A pacu, which is a South American fish closely related to Piranha, was caught in an Oklahoma City neighborhood pond.

Contributing: Joel Shannon, USA TODAY; Ryan Van Velzer, The Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: 11-year-old catches exotic fish with human-like teeth in Oklahoma pond