11-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle on West Loop 820, police say

A child was killed in a vehicle crash on West Loop 820 near Camp Bowie West Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Fort Worth Officer Tracy Carter, a department spokesman, confirmed that an 11-year-old male died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle in a lane of traffic. The victim was one of three juveniles attempting to cross the freeway on foot, according to police.

Fort Worth fire and police responded to a major accident call around 5:45 p.m. along with MedStar personnel.

The police department posted on its Twitter page that all southbound lanes were closed due to the incident.

The Traffic Investigation Unit has been notified about the incident, Carter said.