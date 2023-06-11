11-year-old boy dies after flight to New York makes emergency landing

Turkish Airlines TK80 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plan Tayfun CoSkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An 11-year-old boy has died in Budapest airport after collapsing on a Turkish Airlines flight to JFK.

The child was met with "a rapid and professional intervention" but unfortunately could not be saved.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

An 11-year-old boy has died in Budapest airport, Hungary, after collapsing on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, Turkey, to JFK, Reuters reported.

According to a statement from Budapest airport, flight TK003 on Sunday morning was quickly diverted after the young boy lost consciousness on board.

"Airport Medical Service (AMS), the medical service operating at Ferenc Liszt International Airport, was alerted to the aircraft and continued to resuscitate the child.

"Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, his life could not be saved. The aircraft continued its journey to its original destination," said a spokesperson from the airport.

