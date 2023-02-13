11-year-old boy dies after house fire in Salem Township

A local boy died from injuries he sustained in a house fire in Salem Township.

PHOTOS: Fire destroys house in Salem Township

David Wayne Becker was one of three people, including his mother and brother, who got out of a burning house along Route 819 just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The chief of the Forbes Road Fire Department said a neighbor was able to reach the mother and one of the children at the front deck. The neighbor helped both the mother and the child escape from the deck.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Child flown to a hospital after house fire in Salem Township, neighbor helps others escape

Becker was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital and died Sunday morning.

Becker was a fifth grader at Metzgar Elementary School in the Greensburg Salem School District. Superintendent Kenneth Bissell posted a message that said the school would have safety and counseling staff for any students or staff in need of support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family as they grieve the loss of their child,” Bissell said.

Bissell also said the family has set up a GoFundMe page.

